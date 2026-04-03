ETV Bharat / state

Six Injured In Blast While Making Firecrackers In Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: At least six people were injured, including a minor boy, after an explosion occurred while preparing firecrackers for the Dasapalla Lankapodi Yatra in Odisha’s Nayagarh, police officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Korada village under Nuagaon police station limits, they said.

Fire service and police personnel went to the spot and shifted the injured to a primary health centre at Nuagaon. Five of the injured were initially shifted to the District Head Hospital and later referred to a higher centre, while one is undergoing treatment locally. The injured have been identified as Hadibandhu Sethi and Naba Sethi, both residents of Korada; Niranjan Nahak, a labourer from Korada; Bapuni Nahak, a labourer from Mina Gadiya; Manoj Nayak from Mina Gadiya, and a minor boy.

Doctors said that around 75 per cent of burn injuries were sustained by most of the victims, while the minor suffered nearly 90 per cent burns. Due to the critical condition of the injured, they have been referred to Capital Hospital and AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

According to preliminary information, firecrackers had been prepared at the residence of Hadibandhu Sethi for nearly 25 years. On Friday, while preparations were underway in the backyard as usual, a sudden explosion took place, injuring six out of the eight people present at the spot.