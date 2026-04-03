Six Injured In Blast While Making Firecrackers In Odisha’s Nayagarh
The victims have sustained severe burn injuries after a firecracker explosion during festival preparations in Nayagarh district.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Nayagarh: At least six people were injured, including a minor boy, after an explosion occurred while preparing firecrackers for the Dasapalla Lankapodi Yatra in Odisha’s Nayagarh, police officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Korada village under Nuagaon police station limits, they said.
Fire service and police personnel went to the spot and shifted the injured to a primary health centre at Nuagaon. Five of the injured were initially shifted to the District Head Hospital and later referred to a higher centre, while one is undergoing treatment locally. The injured have been identified as Hadibandhu Sethi and Naba Sethi, both residents of Korada; Niranjan Nahak, a labourer from Korada; Bapuni Nahak, a labourer from Mina Gadiya; Manoj Nayak from Mina Gadiya, and a minor boy.
Doctors said that around 75 per cent of burn injuries were sustained by most of the victims, while the minor suffered nearly 90 per cent burns. Due to the critical condition of the injured, they have been referred to Capital Hospital and AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.
According to preliminary information, firecrackers had been prepared at the residence of Hadibandhu Sethi for nearly 25 years. On Friday, while preparations were underway in the backyard as usual, a sudden explosion took place, injuring six out of the eight people present at the spot.
One of the injured, Naba Sethi, said that the explosion occurred suddenly while work was in progress, adding that the firecrackers were being prepared for the Lankapodi festival.
Doctor Purvi from Nayagarh District Head Hospital said that six injured persons were brought in critical condition, of whom three were in a very serious state. Five were later referred to higher medical centres, while one continues to receive treatment at the district hospital.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subash Panda said the incident occurred between 11:30 AM and 12 noon. A police team was rushed to the spot after receiving information, and a detailed investigation has been initiated. “Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.
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