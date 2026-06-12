Explainer | Why Tejashwi Yadav Claims Bihar Is Going Bankrupt
Tejashwi asked the government to tell the people of the state about the reasons that have led to such a situation, instead of misleading them.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 12, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Friday of pushing Bihar to the verge of bankruptcy due to poor financial policies, increasing fiscal deficit, extreme debt, and heavy repayment of interest. He asserted that the empty state coffers have created a situation of financial anarchy in the state.
“The circumstances are so terrible, and the budgetary management of the government under the novice chief minister is so bad that Rs 3662 crore is being withdrawn from the contingency fund for disbursement of normal monthly pension and other routine works within just three months of the financial year 2026-27,” Tejashwi said.
Advising the government to accept the financial crisis, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, asked it to tell the people of the state about the reasons that have led to such a situation, instead of misleading them.
“The financial condition of the government is hapless, so it is afraid of accepting it in the public domain. It is terming it (withdrawal from the contingency fund) as ‘budgetary management’, and is trying to evade clarifying on the theoretical and actual reasons,” he added.
His remarks came a day after the Bihar chief minister sought Rs 20,250 crore from the Centre to develop the state and achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.
Contingency funds and their importance
Tejashwi asserted that the government should first take a look at the provisions related to contingency funds under Article 267(1) and 267(2) of the Constitution.
According to Article 267(1), “Parliament may by law establish a Contingency Fund in the nature of an imprest to be entitled "the Contingency Fund of India" into which shall be paid from time to time such sums as may be determined by such law, and the said Fund shall be placed at the disposal of the President to enable advances to be made by him out of such Fund for the purposes of meeting unforeseen expenditure pending authorisation of such expenditure by Parliament by law under article 115 or article 116.”
Similarly, Article 267(2) provides that “The Legislature of a State may by law establish a Contingency Fund in the nature of an imprest to be entitled "the Contingency Fund of the state" into which shall be paid from time to time such sums as may be determined by such law, and the said Fund shall be placed at the disposal of the Governor of the State to enable advances to be made by him out of such Fund for the purposes of meeting unforeseen expenditure pending authorisation of such expenditure by the Legislature of the State by law under article 205 or article 206.”
The RJD leader pointed out that the constitutional provisions have made it clear that the expenditure from the contingency funds must be of an unforeseen nature or of an emergency character, which means they are not to be used for normal or routine matters.
“The Bihar government must clarify the sudden and unique financial circumstances due to which the social security pension, which was being paid to the beneficiaries in their bank accounts for decades in a normal manner, had to be given from the contingency fund. From where will the government bring money for development works and other projects, if it is forced to use this fund for its general and regular expenditure?” Tejashwi asked.
He further questioned whether pension was a contingency expenditure and the respectable elderly people, mothers and sisters were ‘disasters’ sot that they have to be provided money from the contingency fund.
Tejashwi flags worrying financial indicators
The RJD leader pointed out that the Bihar budget 2026-27 has revealed that the fiscal deficit of the state has reached the alarming level of 11.9 per cent.
“Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the standard fiscal deficit of a state should not be 3% of their GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). However, it is now three to five times more in Bihar than the limit,” Tejashwi said.
The leader of Opposition averred that the fiscal management of Bihar was questioned previously also, but a new provision brought by the government has raised more serious questions on the administrative intelligence and financial discipline.
“A few months ago, the NDA government in the state brought an amendment through which the size of the Bihar Contingency Fund could be increased up to 10 per cent of the budgetary expenditure of that particular financial year. The size of the fund used to be Rs 350 crore earlier, but now it could be increased to thousands of crores of rupees,” Tejashwi asserted.
Elaborating further, he said that the estimated budgetary expenditure of the state was around Rs 3.25 lakh crore (Rs 3,24,925 crore) for the financial year 2026-27, and the new amendment to increase the corpus means that it could now be raised to around Rs 32,492 crore in the current financial year.
“The size of the Contingency Fund of India is Rs 30,000 crore at present. This means that Bihar’s contingency fund is more than the national one. The matter is not just of amount and statistics, but also of the thinking behind such provisions. Contingency fund is not a way to hide the failures of fiscal management. It has led to a situation in which the state’s contingency fund could become more than the national contingency fund,” Tejashwi said.
Incidentally, the limit of the Contingency Fund of India was enhanced from Rs 500 crore to Rs 30,000 crore by Parliament via the Finance Bill of 2021.
The demands of Bihar leader of opposition
Contending that any democratic fiscal system should be based on transparency and legislative vigilance, Tejashwi pointed out that the budget is made with the purpose of informing the public and the legislative assembly about the revenue and expenditure of the state.
“The state government should clearly tell about the probable circumstances due to which it has acquired the power to increase the contingency fund from Rs 350 crore to Rs 32,842 crore. Is Bihar facing a disaster under the ‘double-engine’ government (same ruling dispensation at the Centre and in the state) due to which it needs a corpus bigger than the one kept at the national level?” Tejashwi demanded.
The RJD leader added that it seemed the government has acquired extraordinary powers before facing extraordinary circumstances, and is now searching to justify the move.
“I hope the novice and unskilled leadership of the NDA will answer my questions,” Tejashwi said.
Finance Department’s stand
Bihar deputy chief minister – cum – finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav called Tejashwi’s claims as misleading and deceptive.
“The Bihar Contingency Fund is not a separate fund of the government, but just a process related to budgetary provisions. Social security pensions are disbursed only through budgetary provisions. Money is withdrawn from the contingency fund to meet additional expenditure when the state legislature is not in session. Approval for such expenditure is taken from the legislature when its session begins,” Bijendra said.
Bijendra further termed the expenditure from the Bihar Contingency Fund as a regular process, and asserted that the Opposition was indulging in political gimmicks and statements to mislead the people.
However, senior officials in the finance department told ETV Bharat that the situation was tough with regard to fiscal resources and making both ends meet was proving difficult for the government.
“The problem intensified when the state government brought supplementary budgets worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the last fiscal year (2025-26). Their size was unprecedented. They were basically meant to meet the expenses in the run-up to the elections. The situation became such that the government was forced to withdraw from the Bihar Contingency Fund to pay contractors during the last fiscal,” a senior finance department officer told ETV Bharat.
“We are still facing difficulties in managing the expenditure by the state government during last year’s Assembly elections. Much of that expenditure is of a recurring nature. The scarce financial resources of the state add to the problem,” the officer added.
According to sources in the finance department, the state government is preparing to bring a big supplementary during the monsoon session of the legislature, which could be held in July.
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