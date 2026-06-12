ETV Bharat / state

Explainer | Why Tejashwi Yadav Claims Bihar Is Going Bankrupt

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Friday of pushing Bihar to the verge of bankruptcy due to poor financial policies, increasing fiscal deficit, extreme debt, and heavy repayment of interest. He asserted that the empty state coffers have created a situation of financial anarchy in the state.

“The circumstances are so terrible, and the budgetary management of the government under the novice chief minister is so bad that Rs 3662 crore is being withdrawn from the contingency fund for disbursement of normal monthly pension and other routine works within just three months of the financial year 2026-27,” Tejashwi said.

Advising the government to accept the financial crisis, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, asked it to tell the people of the state about the reasons that have led to such a situation, instead of misleading them.

“The financial condition of the government is hapless, so it is afraid of accepting it in the public domain. It is terming it (withdrawal from the contingency fund) as ‘budgetary management’, and is trying to evade clarifying on the theoretical and actual reasons,” he added.

His remarks came a day after the Bihar chief minister sought Rs 20,250 crore from the Centre to develop the state and achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Contingency funds and their importance

Tejashwi asserted that the government should first take a look at the provisions related to contingency funds under Article 267(1) and 267(2) of the Constitution.

According to Article 267(1), “Parliament may by law establish a Contingency Fund in the nature of an imprest to be entitled "the Contingency Fund of India" into which shall be paid from time to time such sums as may be determined by such law, and the said Fund shall be placed at the disposal of the President to enable advances to be made by him out of such Fund for the purposes of meeting unforeseen expenditure pending authorisation of such expenditure by Parliament by law under article 115 or article 116.”

Similarly, Article 267(2) provides that “The Legislature of a State may by law establish a Contingency Fund in the nature of an imprest to be entitled "the Contingency Fund of the state" into which shall be paid from time to time such sums as may be determined by such law, and the said Fund shall be placed at the disposal of the Governor of the State to enable advances to be made by him out of such Fund for the purposes of meeting unforeseen expenditure pending authorisation of such expenditure by the Legislature of the State by law under article 205 or article 206.”

The RJD leader pointed out that the constitutional provisions have made it clear that the expenditure from the contingency funds must be of an unforeseen nature or of an emergency character, which means they are not to be used for normal or routine matters.

“The Bihar government must clarify the sudden and unique financial circumstances due to which the social security pension, which was being paid to the beneficiaries in their bank accounts for decades in a normal manner, had to be given from the contingency fund. From where will the government bring money for development works and other projects, if it is forced to use this fund for its general and regular expenditure?” Tejashwi asked.

He further questioned whether pension was a contingency expenditure and the respectable elderly people, mothers and sisters were ‘disasters’ sot that they have to be provided money from the contingency fund.

Tejashwi flags worrying financial indicators

The RJD leader pointed out that the Bihar budget 2026-27 has revealed that the fiscal deficit of the state has reached the alarming level of 11.9 per cent.

“Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the standard fiscal deficit of a state should not be 3% of their GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). However, it is now three to five times more in Bihar than the limit,” Tejashwi said.

The leader of Opposition averred that the fiscal management of Bihar was questioned previously also, but a new provision brought by the government has raised more serious questions on the administrative intelligence and financial discipline.

“A few months ago, the NDA government in the state brought an amendment through which the size of the Bihar Contingency Fund could be increased up to 10 per cent of the budgetary expenditure of that particular financial year. The size of the fund used to be Rs 350 crore earlier, but now it could be increased to thousands of crores of rupees,” Tejashwi asserted.