Explained: Who Benefits From Delhi's Atal Canteen And What's On The Menu?

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: As living costs rise and food becomes a daily challenge for workers and low-income families, the Delhi government has launched the Atal Canteen Scheme to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5 per plate.

The scheme was inaugurated on December 25, 2025, the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with 45 Atal Canteens starting operations across Delhi. The additional canteens will open in phases, bringing the total to 100.

Each Atal Canteen serves lunch and dinner with a standard thali, ensuring food security for daily-wage workers, construction labourers, rickshaw pullers, and JJ cluster residents.

From Jan Aahar To Atal Canteen: A Shift In Delhi’s Food Security Model

The Atal Canteen scheme replaces the earlier Jan Aahar programme, which faced criticism for hygiene lapses, inconsistent food quality, and poor monitoring.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Delhi following the 2025 Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the helm, the new administration introduced Atal Canteens as a technology-backed and tightly regulated welfare initiative, placing food security at the centre of its governance agenda. This move represented a shift in the implementation of food welfare schemes in line with the party's electoral mandate.

Infographic for Atal Canteen Scheme (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, the scheme has been designed after studying similar models such as Tamil Nadu's Amma Canteens and Karnataka's Indira Canteens, while addressing operational shortcomings seen in earlier Delhi programmes.

How The Atal Canteen Financial Model Works?

The Atal Canteen operates on a highly subsidised model:

Actual cost per meal: Rs 30

Amount paid by beneficiary: Rs 5

Government subsidy: Rs 25 per plate

The Delhi government allocated over Rs 100 crore to ensure uninterrupted operations, quality control, and fair wages for staff. According to officials, the Rs 5 charge is intentionally symbolic. It is meant to prevent food wastage, ensure meals are taken with dignity and avoid the perception of charity.