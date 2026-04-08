ETV Bharat / state

Explainer: What's Behind The Rising Student Crime Destroying Dehradun's Image As Education Hub?

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand capital, once known for its laidback atmosphere and reputation as an educational hub, is now in the news for rising incidents of crime. A recent spate of incidents involving road rage, bar disputes, bullying, and increased student involvement in personal conflicts, have not only raised serious questions about the rapidly growing city's law and order situation, but also about parenting, lifestyle, and social environment.

The role of youth in the series of criminal incidents witnessed by Dehradun in recent days that required strict police action, is a cause of concern, the biggest among which is the profile of the youths involved. Most of them seem to be those who come to Dehradun to study, but drift into criminal activities.

Such incidents are numerous. There was the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma, followed by the dispute over a Rs 40,000 bar bill in Johri village that escalated into a gunfight resulting in the death of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, who was out for a morning walk. Then there was the murder of Divyanshu Jatrana, a student from Muzaffarnagar, in Premnagar.

One common thread in all these incidents is that they were committed by students studying in various colleges in Dehradun. This means the students who come here for studies are now becoming involved in crime, which is a serious sign for the future.

'Education Hub' Image Tainted, Regionalism On Rise

These incidents are continuously tarnishing Dehradun's reputation as an education hub, while fuelling regionalism in society. It first drew attention when Angel Chakma, a student from the Northeast, was murdered. With the implication that students from outside states were involved in the murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, it got aggravated.

By the time Divyanshu Jatrana, the BTech student from UP, was murdered, residents of neighbouring Western Uttar Pradesh rose up in anger, and reached Dehradun in large numbers to protest. These incidents are not only a law and order issue, but also indicative of collapsing social balance and mutual trust.

The police gets questioned and criticised after every such incident, but the root of the problem lay elsewhere, according to observers. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who arrived in Dehradun after Jatrana's murder, said clearly that parents must also take responsibility, as this is essential for the future of their children.

He said, "Parents who give their children expensive black cars, have spoiled them by 40 per cent. Such privileges distract children from their studies and lead them towards ostentation and arrogance. If you want to study, adopt simplicity, and, if necessary, even change the color of your car."

Tikait also shared his experience at Panjab University in Chandigarh, saying that a black SUV in his convoy was not allowed into the campus, because such vehicles are prohibited there. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, there is a strict crackdown on sirens and ostentation. He said in an environment of learning, such displays are unacceptable. He also said, "A rapidly-growing culture of ostentation in Dehradun is leading the youth in the wrong direction, which is dangerous for the future."