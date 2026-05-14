Explainer l India's Summers Are Changing: Why Heatwaves Are Becoming More Dangerous And No Longer Limited To Rajasthan or Vidharbha
According to climate scientists, India is no longer facing just hotter afternoons; it is dealing with a prolonged public health crisis, writes Prajakt Pol
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Mumbai: India is witnessing a dramatic transformation in the nature of summer. Heatwaves that were once largely confined to Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bundelkhand and parts of Central India are now spreading across the country with greater intensity, longer duration and wider geographical reach.
By the end of April this year, Maharashtra's Akola district was recorded among the hottest places in the world, with temperatures soaring around 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued heatwave warnings for parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, while several regions are also experiencing ''warm night'' - a growing phenomenon where temperatures remain usually high even after sunset.
According to climate scientists, India is no longer facing just hotter afternoons; it is dealing with a prolonged and evolving public health crisis.
A One-Degree Rise That Changed Everything
A recent study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and National Remote Sensing Centre found that India's average summer maximum temperature increased by nearly 1°C between 1981 and 2020.
While a one-degree rise may appear small, scientists warn that in a densely populated country like India, even a slight temperature increase can significantly intensify heat stress, crop damage, water scarcity and health emergencies.
Under IMD norms, a heatwave is declared when:
- Temperatures cross 40°C in the plains
- 37°C in coastal areas
- 30°C in hilly regions
A severe heatwave is declared when temperatures rise more than 6.5°C above normal.
However, experts say the danger is not determined by temperature alone. Humidity, night-time cooling, housing conditions, access to water and duration of exposure all influence how deadly a heatwave becomes.
Heatwaves Are Expanding Across India
Research shows that the geographical area affected by heatwaves has increased sharply over the last four decades.
- Between 1981 and 2000, heatwaves affected nearly 11.9 lakh sq km
- Between 2001 and 2020, the affected area expanded to 18.1 lakh sq km
Extreme heat has now spread beyond northwest and central India into:
- Eastern India,
- Coastal belts,
- Southern states
- Gangetic plains
States like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and several southern regions are increasingly facing prolonged periods of dangerous heat.
How Indian Summers Changed Over Four Decades
1980s: Regional Heatwaves
Heatwaves were mostly restricted to North and Central India. Temperatures occasionally touched 47°C, but the affected regions remained limited.
1990s: Expansion Begins
Heatwaves began spreading westward and towards eastern coastal areas. Southern India also started witnessing more extremely hot days.
After 2000: Rapid Intensification
Heatwaves became more frequent in eastern and coastal India. Several regions began experiencing four to six heatwave days annually.
2011–2020: Persistent Extreme Heat
Many parts of India started recording four to ten heatwave days every year. Coastal Andhra Pradesh emerged as one of the country’s consistently hottest zones.
Why Today’s Heatwaves Feel More Brutal
The biggest change is not just rising daytime temperatures - it is the persistence of heat over several consecutive days.
When temperatures remain extremely high both during the day and at night, the human body does not get enough time to cool down. This significantly raises the risk of:
- Heatstroke
- Dehydration
- Cardiac stress
- Kidney complications
The most vulnerable groups include:
- Elderly people
- Children
- Pregnant women
- Outdoor workers
- People with diabetes, heart disease or kidney ailments
The Growing Threat Of 'Hot Nights'
Meteorologists say nighttime temperatures are becoming just as dangerous as daytime heat.
In cities, concrete buildings, asphalt roads, and a lack of green cover trap heat throughout the day and slowly release it at night. As a result, many urban areas remain unbearably hot even after midnight.
The IMD has now started issuing alerts for “warm nights” or “hot nights,” especially in Rajasthan and urban centres.
Experts warn that humid heat can be even more dangerous than dry heat because high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, weakening the body’s natural cooling system.
This is why cities like Kolkata and coastal Andhra Pradesh can experience severe heat stress even at comparatively lower temperatures.
Why Indian Cities Are Becoming Heat Traps
Rapid urbanisation is worsening the crisis. Experts point to several factors:
- Shrinking tree cover
- Expanding concrete surfaces
- Vanishing lakes and ponds
- Dense settlements
- Tin-roof housing
- Heavy use of air conditioners
While air conditioners cool indoor spaces, they also increase outdoor temperatures by releasing heat into the surrounding environment.
Low-income neighbourhoods and slums face the greatest danger because of poor ventilation, limited water supply and lack of electricity.
Government’s Heatwave Response
India has increasingly focused on 'Heat Action Plans' to reduce heat-related deaths. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the country's preparedness for heatwaves and climate-related disasters, stressing the need for 'Zero Casualty Disaster Management' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The government has emphasised:
- Better weather forecasting
- Early warning systems
- Water conservation
- Check dams and groundwater recharge
- Disaster preparedness measures
The Ministry of Home Affairs says India’s heat forecasting systems have improved significantly in recent years.
Experts Call for Hyper-Local Heat Monitoring
Environmental technology experts like Respirer Living Sciences say India still lacks adequate systems to measure real heat exposure at the neighbourhood level.
Respirer Living Sciences founder Ronak Sutariya, speaking about urban heat risks, told ETV Bharat that temperatures recorded at one or two weather stations cannot reflect the actual conditions faced by people living in densely populated or poorly ventilated areas.
According to experts, India urgently needs:
- Area-wise heat mapping
- Cool roof technologies
- More urban tree cover
- Shade in public spaces
- Better water access
- Separate strategies for night-time heat
Heatwaves Are Becoming a Long-Term Public Health Crisis
Scientists warn that heatwaves are no longer isolated weather events confined to a few days in May or June. They are becoming a sustained climate and health emergency affecting millions across India.
The challenge now is not merely surviving hotter summers - but redesigning cities, improving infrastructure and preparing communities for a future where extreme heat becomes increasingly common.
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