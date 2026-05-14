ETV Bharat / state

Explainer l India's Summers Are Changing: Why Heatwaves Are Becoming More Dangerous And No Longer Limited To Rajasthan or Vidharbha

A man splashes water on his face to get respite from the heat on a hot summer day ( File/IANS )

Mumbai: India is witnessing a dramatic transformation in the nature of summer. Heatwaves that were once largely confined to Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bundelkhand and parts of Central India are now spreading across the country with greater intensity, longer duration and wider geographical reach.

By the end of April this year, Maharashtra's Akola district was recorded among the hottest places in the world, with temperatures soaring around 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued heatwave warnings for parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, while several regions are also experiencing ''warm night'' - a growing phenomenon where temperatures remain usually high even after sunset.

Maharashtra's Akola district was recorded among the hottest places in the world, with temperatures soaring around 44 degree Celsius (ETV Bharat)

According to climate scientists, India is no longer facing just hotter afternoons; it is dealing with a prolonged and evolving public health crisis.

A One-Degree Rise That Changed Everything

A recent study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and National Remote Sensing Centre found that India's average summer maximum temperature increased by nearly 1°C between 1981 and 2020.

While a one-degree rise may appear small, scientists warn that in a densely populated country like India, even a slight temperature increase can significantly intensify heat stress, crop damage, water scarcity and health emergencies.

Under IMD norms, a heatwave is declared when:

Temperatures cross 40°C in the plains

37°C in coastal areas

30°C in hilly regions

A severe heatwave is declared when temperatures rise more than 6.5°C above normal.

However, experts say the danger is not determined by temperature alone. Humidity, night-time cooling, housing conditions, access to water and duration of exposure all influence how deadly a heatwave becomes.

India is no longer facing just hotter afternoons; it is dealing with a prolonged and evolving public health crisis (ETV Bharat)

Heatwaves Are Expanding Across India

Research shows that the geographical area affected by heatwaves has increased sharply over the last four decades.

Between 1981 and 2000, heatwaves affected nearly 11.9 lakh sq km

Between 2001 and 2020, the affected area expanded to 18.1 lakh sq km

Extreme heat has now spread beyond northwest and central India into:

Eastern India,

Coastal belts,

Southern states

Gangetic plains

States like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and several southern regions are increasingly facing prolonged periods of dangerous heat.

A recent study found that India's average summer maximum temperature increased by nearly 1°C between 1981 and 2020 (ETV Bharat)

How Indian Summers Changed Over Four Decades

1980s: Regional Heatwaves

Heatwaves were mostly restricted to North and Central India. Temperatures occasionally touched 47°C, but the affected regions remained limited.

1990s: Expansion Begins

Heatwaves began spreading westward and towards eastern coastal areas. Southern India also started witnessing more extremely hot days.