Explainer | Implementation Of Marathi Language In Railways Remains Elusive In Maharashtra
Marathi language use in Central Railway faces persistent issues despite official status, sparking protests and local youth employment concerns in Maharashtra, reports Pratidnya Shete
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Mumbai: The implementation of the Marathi language in Central Railway (CR), headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, remains a contentious issue. Despite Marathi being the official state language, its use in railway announcements, hoardings, ticket counters, recruitment examinations, departmental promotions, and the employment of local youth has been insufficient. This has led to numerous complaints and protests.
While the Maharashtra government has mandated Marathi for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, discontent remains at the peak over the alleged persistent indifference towards Marathi language enforcement in the railways.
Historical roots: The 2008 railways recruitment agitation
The issue first gained prominence in 2008 during the railway recruitment examination held in Kalyan; the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched protests alleging unfair treatment of Maharashtra’s local youth in railway jobs. The party and its supporters claimed that the recruitment process favoured candidates from other states, especially from northern India, leading legal proceedings following police cases.
The protests generated perception among many locals that the Indian Railways in Maharashtra was dominated by North Indian employees and officers, as Marathi railway employees and even some journalists sarcastically refer to the system as “North Indian Railways", reflecting the sense of alienation felt by Maharashtrians.
Complaints from passengers and employees
Though Marathi announcements are officially part of the Mumbai Suburban Railway system, passengers frequently complain that these announcements are often skipped or given less priority compared to Hindi and English.
There are complaints of poorly translated or grammatically incorrect Marathi by railways employees during communication and announcements and on signboards and informational notices at railway stations.
Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil D Nila admitted the issue, saying that the facility for making announcements inside trains was primarily reserved for emergency situations. “However, if announcements are being made, priority should be given to the Marathi language,” he said.
Station Manager at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), PD Parab, said the system of making announcements inside trains was started just two years ago to prevent accidents, ensuring that passengers who have boarded the wrong train can alight safely before the train moves. “If motormen do not make announcements in Marathi, they will be counselled," he said.
Despite these assurances, several political parties continue to flare up the issue of Marathi’s usage on the railways. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other political groups have repeatedly demanded strict enforcement of Marathi language policies.
Marathi in recruitment: Progress and controversy
Marathi has been officially available as an option in Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams since 2018, which marks progress in the language’s inclusion. However, questions persist about whether Marathi is treated equally in recruitment advertisements, examination papers, and internal promotions.
Recently, Central Railway issued a revised notification mandating the inclusion of Marathi in its recruitment process after political pressure, particularly from the MNS.
“The recruitment process for Central Railway already includes 13 regional languages, including Marathi. Now, Marathi has also been included in the examinations conducted for internal promotions,” Nila stated.
However, he declined to specify how many Maharashtrian employees or officers currently serve in Central Railway. “Employee statistics are not made public based on the state of origin or mother tongue,” he noted.
The MNS continues to allege that recruitment favours candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In response to these concerns, Nila said that the recruitment process is fully computerised and transparent. “I don’t believe any such preferential treatment occurs. Maharashtrian youth should prepare diligently and prove their merit,” he added.
Local representation and lingering discontent
The Marathi language issue in Maharashtra’s railways is closely tied to demands for greater local representation. Employee associations claim that while Maharashtrians hold many ground-level and operational roles in divisions like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusawal, and Solapur, their representation is comparatively low in officer-level and all-India recruitment positions.
“The lack of publicly available data on railway employees by state or language compounds the problem,” they said.
On the contrary, the CPRO Nila said there was no official central figure available on the percentage of Marathi employees in Indian Railways.
The historical data, revealed in parliamentary discussions and RTI disclosures, show that Maharashtrian representation in railway jobs has been disproportionately low, fuelling agitation and political pressure.
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