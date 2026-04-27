ETV Bharat / state

Explainer | Implementation Of Marathi Language In Railways Remains Elusive In Maharashtra

Mumbai: The implementation of the Marathi language in Central Railway (CR), headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, remains a contentious issue. Despite Marathi being the official state language, its use in railway announcements, hoardings, ticket counters, recruitment examinations, departmental promotions, and the employment of local youth has been insufficient. This has led to numerous complaints and protests.

While the Maharashtra government has mandated Marathi for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, discontent remains at the peak over the alleged persistent indifference towards Marathi language enforcement in the railways.

Historical roots: The 2008 railways recruitment agitation

The issue first gained prominence in 2008 during the railway recruitment examination held in Kalyan; the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched protests alleging unfair treatment of Maharashtra’s local youth in railway jobs. The party and its supporters claimed that the recruitment process favoured candidates from other states, especially from northern India, leading legal proceedings following police cases.

Repersentational Image (IANS)

The protests generated perception among many locals that the Indian Railways in Maharashtra was dominated by North Indian employees and officers, as Marathi railway employees and even some journalists sarcastically refer to the system as “North Indian Railways", reflecting the sense of alienation felt by Maharashtrians.

Complaints from passengers and employees

Though Marathi announcements are officially part of the Mumbai Suburban Railway system, passengers frequently complain that these announcements are often skipped or given less priority compared to Hindi and English.

There are complaints of poorly translated or grammatically incorrect Marathi by railways employees during communication and announcements and on signboards and informational notices at railway stations.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil D Nila admitted the issue, saying that the facility for making announcements inside trains was primarily reserved for emergency situations. “However, if announcements are being made, priority should be given to the Marathi language,” he said.

Station Manager at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), PD Parab, said the system of making announcements inside trains was started just two years ago to prevent accidents, ensuring that passengers who have boarded the wrong train can alight safely before the train moves. “If motormen do not make announcements in Marathi, they will be counselled," he said.