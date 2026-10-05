Explained: What Is The 2006 KSTP Case, And Why Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar Facing A Vigilance Probe?
The project was launched with WB aid to modernise the state's roads, improve road safety and strengthen the institutional capacity of PWD, finds Biju Gopinath.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government has ordered a fresh Vigilance inquiry into allegations linked to the Keralam State Transport Project (KSTP) and the 2006 suicide of a Malaysian engineer associated with one of its road packages. The controversy has resurfaced because the allegations concern Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as Keralam's Public Works Department (PWD) secretary at the time and is now the Chief Election Commissioner.
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the decision followed a complaint alleging irregularities in the project and the handling of the earlier inquiry. He said the complaint was examined and found to have prima facie merit, following which Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham was directed to proceed in accordance with law.
What Is the KSTP?
The Keralam State Transport Project was launched with World Bank (WB) assistance to modernise the state's road network, improve road safety and strengthen the institutional capacity of the PWD.
The project was conceived during the A K Antony government and was taken forward during the tenure of PWD Minister Dr M K Muneer. The overall KSTP programme had an estimated outlay of around US$336 million (approximately ₹1,612 crore), including World Bank assistance and the state's contribution.
The first phase focused on upgrading around 255 km of roads, while the second phase covered additional state highways. Several major corridors across Kerala were taken up under the programme.
The project was intended not only to improve road quality but also to introduce better maintenance practices, modern engineering standards and institutional reforms in the PWD.
What Is The 2006 Case?
The present controversy relates to a KSTP road package involving the reconstruction and upgrading of the Main Central Road (MC Road) between Angamaly and Thiruvananthapuram.
The work was undertaken by PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian joint venture. Lee See Been, a Malaysian national and chief project manager associated with the consortium, died by suicide in Malaysia in 2006.
Reports about the case have said that purported suicide notes referred to problems faced during the project and allegedly mentioned then-PWD Secretary Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations reportedly included harassment, delays in clearing bills and demands for money.
These allegations have never, by themselves, established criminal wrongdoing against Gyanesh Kumar. The fresh Vigilance inquiry is intended to examine the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the earlier investigation.
What Happened to the Earlier Probe?
A preliminary Vigilance inquiry was initiated in 2006. Gyanesh Kumar was subsequently moved out of the PWD and went on central deputation.
According to the latest allegations, the earlier inquiry did not progress to a conclusive finding and was subsequently abandoned or remained incomplete. The Kerala Home Department has now sought the relevant files connected with that preliminary inquiry.
The fresh complaint also alleges that the original investigation was influenced or derailed by external pressure. The Vigilance authorities have been asked to examine that allegation as well.
Why Has the Case Returned Now?
The issue resurfaced following a complaint submitted to the state government by Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said he examined the complaint and found sufficient prima facie material to warrant a fresh Vigilance inquiry. He subsequently discussed the matter with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and directed Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham to take further action.
The government has also sought the records of the earlier inquiry to determine what action was taken in 2006 and why the matter did not reach a final conclusion.
What Do Former Officials Say About Kumar?
The controversy has also prompted differing assessments of Gyanesh Kumar's tenure as PWD secretary.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, urban planning expert and former Managing Director of the Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Corporation Limited (TRDCL) Anil Kumar Pandala described Gyanesh Kumar as an exemplary PWD secretary.
Pandala said Gyanesh Kumar's proactive intervention helped address difficult land-acquisition issues during the implementation of the Capital Road Development Project in Thiruvananthapuram.
His comments represent a separate assessment of Gyanesh Kumar's administrative record and do not address the specific allegations being examined in the fresh Vigilance inquiry.
What Does the Fresh Vigilance Inquiry Mean?
The government decision allows the Vigilance authorities to examine the allegations and records relating to the 2006 case. It does not, by itself, establish guilt or confirm the allegations against Gyanesh Kumar.
Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and retired senior Vigilance officials told ETV Bharat that the precise procedural course would depend on the government's written directions and the findings of the preliminary examination.
They also said the alleged financial irregularities and the circumstances surrounding Lee See Been's death would have to be examined separately to determine what offences, if any, are made out under law.
The Vigilance inquiry will therefore have to establish what happened during the KSTP project, whether the allegations against Gyanesh Kumar are supported by evidence, what happened to the original 2006 inquiry and whether any criminal liability arises from the circumstances surrounding the engineer's death.
The case is currently at the investigation stage, and the fresh inquiry does not amount to a judicial finding of wrongdoing against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
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