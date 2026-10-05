ETV Bharat / state

Explained: What Is The 2006 KSTP Case, And Why Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar Facing A Vigilance Probe?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government has ordered a fresh Vigilance inquiry into allegations linked to the Keralam State Transport Project (KSTP) and the 2006 suicide of a Malaysian engineer associated with one of its road packages. The controversy has resurfaced because the allegations concern Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as Keralam's Public Works Department (PWD) secretary at the time and is now the Chief Election Commissioner.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the decision followed a complaint alleging irregularities in the project and the handling of the earlier inquiry. He said the complaint was examined and found to have prima facie merit, following which Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham was directed to proceed in accordance with law.

What Is the KSTP?

The Keralam State Transport Project was launched with World Bank (WB) assistance to modernise the state's road network, improve road safety and strengthen the institutional capacity of the PWD.

The project was conceived during the A K Antony government and was taken forward during the tenure of PWD Minister Dr M K Muneer. The overall KSTP programme had an estimated outlay of around US$336 million (approximately ₹1,612 crore), including World Bank assistance and the state's contribution.

The first phase focused on upgrading around 255 km of roads, while the second phase covered additional state highways. Several major corridors across Kerala were taken up under the programme.

The project was intended not only to improve road quality but also to introduce better maintenance practices, modern engineering standards and institutional reforms in the PWD.

What Is The 2006 Case?

The present controversy relates to a KSTP road package involving the reconstruction and upgrading of the Main Central Road (MC Road) between Angamaly and Thiruvananthapuram.

The work was undertaken by PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian joint venture. Lee See Been, a Malaysian national and chief project manager associated with the consortium, died by suicide in Malaysia in 2006.

Reports about the case have said that purported suicide notes referred to problems faced during the project and allegedly mentioned then-PWD Secretary Gyanesh Kumar. The allegations reportedly included harassment, delays in clearing bills and demands for money.

These allegations have never, by themselves, established criminal wrongdoing against Gyanesh Kumar. The fresh Vigilance inquiry is intended to examine the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the earlier investigation.

What Happened to the Earlier Probe?

A preliminary Vigilance inquiry was initiated in 2006. Gyanesh Kumar was subsequently moved out of the PWD and went on central deputation.

According to the latest allegations, the earlier inquiry did not progress to a conclusive finding and was subsequently abandoned or remained incomplete. The Kerala Home Department has now sought the relevant files connected with that preliminary inquiry.

The fresh complaint also alleges that the original investigation was influenced or derailed by external pressure. The Vigilance authorities have been asked to examine that allegation as well.

Why Has the Case Returned Now?