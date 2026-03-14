ETV Bharat / state

Explained: How Metro Line 8 Will Connect Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports With Faster, Easier Commute

A metro train passes through a residential area during its first official safety trial run on a new line in Mumbai on May 31, 2021. ( File/AFP )

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has recently sanctioned the Metro Line 8 project to link Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Adheri and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The 35km route is expected to bring about a major transformation in commuting patterns within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro Line 8 Route

Currently, commuters face significant hardship due to the unpredictable and frequently congested traffic on the Sion–Panvel Highway; however, this project is expected to provide them with substantial relief.

The route will cover 9.8 km underground from Andheri to the Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar, with 25.09 km on an elevated track. It will feature 20 stations in total—14 elevated and 6 underground.

Scheduled for completion over five years, from June 2026 to May 2031, the project aims to reduce travel time between the two airports to just 30-35 minutes.

Cost of the project

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 22,862 crore, with 40 per cent Viability Gap Funding (VGF), a financial assistance provided by the government to ensure the project’s economic viability. The state government has also received permission to transfer 27.2 hectares of reserved forest land at Mandale to construct a metro depot there.

Like the Navi Mumbai airport, this project will be implemented by City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, utilising the ‘Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer’ (DBFOT) model. The central and state governments will each provide financial assistance of 20 per cent, amounting to approximately Rs 3,446 crore.