Explained: How Metro Line 8 Will Connect Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports With Faster, Easier Commute
Maharashtra’s Metro Line 8 will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports via a 35km high-speed corridor, easing traffic and boosting regional transit.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has recently sanctioned the Metro Line 8 project to link Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Adheri and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The 35km route is expected to bring about a major transformation in commuting patterns within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
- Metro Line 8 Route
Currently, commuters face significant hardship due to the unpredictable and frequently congested traffic on the Sion–Panvel Highway; however, this project is expected to provide them with substantial relief.
The route will cover 9.8 km underground from Andheri to the Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar, with 25.09 km on an elevated track. It will feature 20 stations in total—14 elevated and 6 underground.
Scheduled for completion over five years, from June 2026 to May 2031, the project aims to reduce travel time between the two airports to just 30-35 minutes.
- Cost of the project
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 22,862 crore, with 40 per cent Viability Gap Funding (VGF), a financial assistance provided by the government to ensure the project’s economic viability. The state government has also received permission to transfer 27.2 hectares of reserved forest land at Mandale to construct a metro depot there.
Like the Navi Mumbai airport, this project will be implemented by City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, utilising the ‘Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer’ (DBFOT) model. The central and state governments will each provide financial assistance of 20 per cent, amounting to approximately Rs 3,446 crore.
Additionally, Rs 564 crore will be contributed by the Navi Mumbai International Airport Company, while the remaining Rs 9,773 crore will be invested by the private companies responsible for the project.
An expenditure of approximately Rs 2,393 crore is anticipated for land acquisition, as well as for the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected persons; this cost will be borne by CIDCO.
The state government will not provide any guarantees for loans raised by the private partners.
- High-speed ‘Express Corridor’
Known as the ‘Gold Line', this metro corridor is being developed not merely as a standard extension but as a high-speed ‘Express Corridor'. Unlike traditional metro lines, this route will feature fewer stations in order to avoid frequent stops. This is expected to maintain the train speeds.
By providing connectivity to key transit hubs such as Kurla and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), this route is poised to become a vital ‘transit hub’ for both local commuters and long-distance travellers.
The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled to commence operations in December 2025. The government expects an increase in the volume of air passengers.
The authorities said that by 2031, they expect approximately 9,82,000 passengers to travel on this route daily. By 2061, this figure is projected to rise to 1.77 million. During peak hours, the passenger throughput in a single direction is estimated to reach 19,493.
- Fares expected
The proposed fare structure is expected to be Rs 15 for distances up to 3 km and Rs 125 for distances exceeding 42 km. However, the final fares will be determined before the commencement of services.
This project has been accorded the status of a ‘Major Public Project’ and a ‘Major Urban Transport Project'. Permissions have already been granted to undertake development within a 500-metre radius surrounding the transport hubs at Metro stations. Consequently, efforts will be made to generate revenue through additional construction rights, creating a metro cess and various other fees.
Furthermore, CIDCO has been empowered to finalise the concession agreement and obtain the necessary approvals from the central government in accordance with the 2017 Metro Rail Policy.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to significantly enhance Mumbai's air traffic capacity. This Metro Line 8 is expected to emerge as a vital public transportation link connecting the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports.
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