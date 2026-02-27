Explained | AI-Based Predictive Traffic Management Model For Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police is preparing to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Predictive Traffic Management System to ease traffic congestion in the IT corridor. The system is designed to predict traffic congestion in advance and automatically regulate traffic signals to ensure smoother movement of vehicles.
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh is currently examining the feasibility of implementing the system. As part of this process, he held discussions with the CEO and other representatives of Transcality, a Zurich-based Swiss startup founded in 2022, which has implemented similar systems in around 20 countries.
How the system works
Once implemented, the predictive traffic management system will use AI to forecast congestion in specific areas even before traffic piles up. Based on these predictions, traffic signals will automatically adjust their green and red light timings.
For instance, if heavy traffic is detected on the Rayadurgam to Khajaguda route, the AI system will extend the green signal duration on that stretch. If congestion increases in the opposite direction, the system will automatically prioritise that route instead. At present, such adjustments have to be made manually by traffic police personnel.
The system will also help in managing emergencies. In case of a road accident, the AI can predict how traffic congestion will spread to nearby roads and immediately alert traffic staff, enabling faster response and diversion planning.
In addition, the technology can be used during road repairs, flyover construction, or major infrastructure works. By predicting congestion in advance, authorities can take preventive measures to reduce inconvenience to commuters.
Data-driven traffic control
To enable this system, a virtual model of all major roads and traffic signals within the Cyberabad Commissionerate will first be created. Historical data on traffic congestion, including peak hours and problem zones, will be integrated into this model.
Real-time data will be continuously collected through CCTV cameras installed at junctions and through Google location services, which provide live traffic movement patterns. Based on this data, the AI system will regularly assess congestion levels and adjust traffic signals dynamically.
If implemented successfully, the predictive traffic management system is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and make daily commuting smoother for thousands of IT employees and city residents in the Cyberabad area.
