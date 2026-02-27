ETV Bharat / state

Explained | AI-Based Predictive Traffic Management Model For Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police is preparing to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Predictive Traffic Management System to ease traffic congestion in the IT corridor. The system is designed to predict traffic congestion in advance and automatically regulate traffic signals to ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh is currently examining the feasibility of implementing the system. As part of this process, he held discussions with the CEO and other representatives of Transcality, a Zurich-based Swiss startup founded in 2022, which has implemented similar systems in around 20 countries.

How the system works

Once implemented, the predictive traffic management system will use AI to forecast congestion in specific areas even before traffic piles up. Based on these predictions, traffic signals will automatically adjust their green and red light timings.

For instance, if heavy traffic is detected on the Rayadurgam to Khajaguda route, the AI system will extend the green signal duration on that stretch. If congestion increases in the opposite direction, the system will automatically prioritise that route instead. At present, such adjustments have to be made manually by traffic police personnel.

The system will also help in managing emergencies. In case of a road accident, the AI can predict how traffic congestion will spread to nearby roads and immediately alert traffic staff, enabling faster response and diversion planning.