Over 175 Expired Gun Licences Raise Concern In Odisha's Kendrapara
Published : February 19, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Kendrapara: As many as 175 out of 276 licensed firearms in Kendrapara district in Odisha have not been renewed or deposited with the administration despite their licences expiring since July 2025, raising concerns over law and order, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Though more than seven months have passed since the expiry of these licences, the firearms have neither been renewed nor surrendered, officials said. Experts cautioned that failure to carry out immediate verification and action could lead to misuse.
Advocate Bidhubhushan Mahapatra said the issue of gun licences in the district was worrying. "It's important to see how those who have been given guns use them. Every day, there are complaints of intimidation and robbery at gunpoint. Guns are also being used in robberies. We need to reconsider why so many people have been given licenses," he added.
He further said that firearms are required to be deposited in armouries during elections, but this is not being followed. "The non-renewal of 175 out of 276 licences is a serious matter, and the police administration should confiscate these guns," Mahapatra said.
District Magistrate Raghubar R. Iyer said action would be taken against those who had not renewed licences. He stated, "I currently do not have precise data on the number of licensed guns in the district. You can obtain this information through a Right to Information (RTI) request. We will take action against those who have not renewed their licenses. If any guns are found to be illegally possessed, we will also take appropriate action."
Under existing regulations, gun licences are issued to eligible Indian citizens above 21 years of age after due verification. Applicants are required to apply through the National Database of Arms Licences (NDAL) portal and submit relevant documents, including proof of age, residence, medical fitness and justification for the requirement.
Following police verification, the report will be submitted to the District Security Officer. After the approval by the District Magistrate, firearms may be purchased from authorised dealers.
According to government data, as of March 2023, 18,268 licensed firearms were recorded across Odisha, with Keonjhar and Angul districts reporting the highest numbers. The situation in Kendrapara has drawn attention due to the large number of licences that have not been renewed.
