Over 175 Expired Gun Licences Raise Concern In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: As many as 175 out of 276 licensed firearms in Kendrapara district in Odisha have not been renewed or deposited with the administration despite their licences expiring since July 2025, raising concerns over law and order, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Though more than seven months have passed since the expiry of these licences, the firearms have neither been renewed nor surrendered, officials said. Experts cautioned that failure to carry out immediate verification and action could lead to misuse.

Advocate Bidhubhushan Mahapatra said the issue of gun licences in the district was worrying. "It's important to see how those who have been given guns use them. Every day, there are complaints of intimidation and robbery at gunpoint. Guns are also being used in robberies. We need to reconsider why so many people have been given licenses," he added.

He further said that firearms are required to be deposited in armouries during elections, but this is not being followed. "The non-renewal of 175 out of 276 licences is a serious matter, and the police administration should confiscate these guns," Mahapatra said.

District Magistrate Raghubar R. Iyer said action would be taken against those who had not renewed licences. He stated, "I currently do not have precise data on the number of licensed guns in the district. You can obtain this information through a Right to Information (RTI) request. We will take action against those who have not renewed their licenses. If any guns are found to be illegally possessed, we will also take appropriate action."