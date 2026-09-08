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Expired And Mislabelled Food Worth Rs 1.43 Crore Seized In Bengaluru Raids

The officials conducted a detailed inquiry into the entire trail which led the officials to Amazon dark stores.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Expired and mis-labelled food worth Rs 1.43 crore seized in Bengaluru raids, as Karnataka Health Minister warns of zero tolerance (ETV Bharat English)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

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Updated : September 8, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST

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Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister, UT Khader has warned of taking strict action against businesses that are labelling wrongly products even after they are expired. He also warned chemists of selling unlicensed drugs after inspections were conducted across Bengaluru and surrounding areas in which goods worth nearly ₹1.43 crore were seized. Authorities say, the investigations reveal a suspicious network of people supplying expired products back into the retail market.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted the surprise operation after reports in media and social media about an online 'peptide party' in Bengaluru. Khader said, "Officials tried to register for that event but were disallowed. The department subsequently issued a notice to the organisers, following which the event was cancelled."

"Our Food and Drug teams have done commendable work under the guidance of the secretary and commissioner. We will not tolerate practices that put public health at risk," he said.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Trail Leads to Amazon Dark Stores
After the peptide party was cancelled, the officials conducted a detailed inquiry into the entire trail which led the officials to Amazon dark stores. They notices, drugs were being allegedly stored without the authentic licences. Officials seized ₹14 lakh worth of incorrectly or inadequately labelled drugs, food and ₹10 lakh worth of expired products, at Amazon BLR6 in Devanahalli. Drugs worth ₹2.45 lakh allegedly stored without an authentic liecence were also seized.

At another Amazon facility in Anekal taluk, officials seized ₹19 lakh worth of incorrectly or inadequately labelled food, ₹13 lakh worth of expired products and ₹1.57 lakh worth of drugs, again allegedly stored without a licence.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Khader said investigators had detected a disturbing pattern involving expired goods being purchased at discounts and supplied to shops, with some allegedly re-labelled with fresh MRPs and expiry dates.

"There is a network that is selling expired products at discounts and some shops look at profit instead of health of customers and quality of products. Our officers have been instructed to take strict action under existing rules. There will be zero tolerance for selling expired products or drugs illegally."

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Expired Products Found Across Bengaluru
At Saptha Bazaar in HBR Layout, officials acted on a complaint in which a person alleged, expired products sourced from online delivery agencies were being resold in this outlet. Officials conducted raids and seized expired products included, biscuits, ragi flour, chicken patties, paneer, cookies, nuts, eggs and flour, worth around ₹10,000.

At Leo 7 Enterprises in Lingarajapuram, expired and near-expiry nutritional products, beverages, chocolates, sweets, ghee, nuts and seeds were found. The owner reportedly said products worth around ₹56 lakh were stored in that particular outlet. The authorities seized the goods and sealed the premises.

At an Instamart facility in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural, expired food products worth ₹42 lakh was seized and the facility closed after allegations of unhygienic conditions and food safety violations. An investigation involving expired and mis-labelled products valued, nearly ₹1 crore, is underway.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
The department listed ₹33 lakh worth of incorrectly or inadequately labelled food and ₹105 lakh worth of expired or near-expiry products. Medicines worth ₹4.02 lakh were also seized, taking the stated overall seizure value to ₹143.52 lakh.

Khader said inspections had been underway for a month. He also wants, officers and commissioners from Karnataka to approach the Union Health Ministry to discuss methodology to strengthen existing rules.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

100 More Ambulances Approved
Regarding the 108 ambulance services, Khader said public health should not suffer because of disputes between the private operator and its employees. "Public health comes first. We will not tolerate problems for patients," he said.

Khader said around 450 ambulances were operational, causing longer response times in some areas because of shortages of number of ambulances.

EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD
Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat English)

He said, the Cabinet has approved 100 additional ambulances, while the target is around 750. A fresh tender with stricter conditions will also be floated for additional vehicles to improve emergency response services, he added.

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Last Updated : September 8, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST

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EXPIRED FOOD PRODUCTS SOLD

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