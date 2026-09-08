ETV Bharat / state

Expired And Mislabelled Food Worth Rs 1.43 Crore Seized In Bengaluru Raids

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister, UT Khader has warned of taking strict action against businesses that are labelling wrongly products even after they are expired. He also warned chemists of selling unlicensed drugs after inspections were conducted across Bengaluru and surrounding areas in which goods worth nearly ₹1.43 crore were seized. Authorities say, the investigations reveal a suspicious network of people supplying expired products back into the retail market.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted the surprise operation after reports in media and social media about an online 'peptide party' in Bengaluru. Khader said, "Officials tried to register for that event but were disallowed. The department subsequently issued a notice to the organisers, following which the event was cancelled."

"Our Food and Drug teams have done commendable work under the guidance of the secretary and commissioner. We will not tolerate practices that put public health at risk," he said.

Products seized from Amazon Dark stores in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Trail Leads to Amazon Dark Stores

After the peptide party was cancelled, the officials conducted a detailed inquiry into the entire trail which led the officials to Amazon dark stores. They notices, drugs were being allegedly stored without the authentic licences. Officials seized ₹14 lakh worth of incorrectly or inadequately labelled drugs, food and ₹10 lakh worth of expired products, at Amazon BLR6 in Devanahalli. Drugs worth ₹2.45 lakh allegedly stored without an authentic liecence were also seized.

At another Amazon facility in Anekal taluk, officials seized ₹19 lakh worth of incorrectly or inadequately labelled food, ₹13 lakh worth of expired products and ₹1.57 lakh worth of drugs, again allegedly stored without a licence.