Experts Warn Of Children Falling Into Mobile Addiction, Compare It to Drug Habit

Bathinda: In today's digital age, smartphones have become essential companions for people of all ages. However, the increasing reliance of children on screens is raising significant concerns. From watching reels to playing online games, many young minds are now trapped in mobile addiction, which has been posing a threat to their physical and mental health.

Parents are finding it difficult to keep their children away from screens. The online learning, which began as a tool during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become a source of constant distraction. Experts have said that the excessive use of mobile phones is affecting children's health.

At AIIMS Bathinda, over 100 children addicted to mobile phones have been brought for treatment in the past five months. Dr Chetna Verma, a child psychologist at AIIMS, revealed that children as young as seven have shown worrying signs of dependency.

Dr Verma said, "Children aged between seven and 10 watch short reels and YouTube on mobile phones, and they have become completely dependent on mobile phones. If such children do not get a mobile phone even for a moment, their behaviour becomes different from that of their family members."

"Apart from this, children who watch reels also try to adopt that style in their lives. But when children become more addicted to mobile phones, their family members bring them to the hospital for treatment," Dr Verma added.