Experts Warn Of Children Falling Into Mobile Addiction, Compare It to Drug Habit
Experts at AIIMS Bathinda warn that mobile addiction among children is rising rapidly, affecting their health and behaviour
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Bathinda: In today's digital age, smartphones have become essential companions for people of all ages. However, the increasing reliance of children on screens is raising significant concerns. From watching reels to playing online games, many young minds are now trapped in mobile addiction, which has been posing a threat to their physical and mental health.
Parents are finding it difficult to keep their children away from screens. The online learning, which began as a tool during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become a source of constant distraction. Experts have said that the excessive use of mobile phones is affecting children's health.
At AIIMS Bathinda, over 100 children addicted to mobile phones have been brought for treatment in the past five months. Dr Chetna Verma, a child psychologist at AIIMS, revealed that children as young as seven have shown worrying signs of dependency.
Dr Verma said, "Children aged between seven and 10 watch short reels and YouTube on mobile phones, and they have become completely dependent on mobile phones. If such children do not get a mobile phone even for a moment, their behaviour becomes different from that of their family members."
"Apart from this, children who watch reels also try to adopt that style in their lives. But when children become more addicted to mobile phones, their family members bring them to the hospital for treatment," Dr Verma added.
Children aged 11 to 15 have become addicted to playing games on mobile phones. If parents come to know about their children's mobile addiction in the early stages, then they should immediately pay attention to them, she said.
"They spend hours playing games without eating or resting. This not only affects their health but also changes their behaviour. The habit of a person addicted to mobile phones resembles drug addiction," she warned.
Dr Verma narrated a case saying, "A nine-year-old boy was brought to us who was addicted to watching cartoons. He began copying cartoon characters’ actions and even stayed silent for long periods. It took nearly three months of psychotherapy and behavioural therapy for him to recover."
"Whenever we get such a case, we give homework to the child and the parents so that the child's lifestyle can be changed. It is not at all the case that the child can be treated by the doctor alone; the parents also have to cooperate in the treatment of the child and keep an eye on him," she added.
