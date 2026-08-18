Experts Seek Ground-Level Action To Boost Agriculture Under ‘Sapt Dhara Of Shakti’
The experts say policy announcements alone will not bring meaningful change unless farmers receive practical support on the ground.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Agriculture experts have called for concrete measures to strengthen agriculture and rural development under the government’s ‘Sapt Dhara of Shakti’. The experts say policy announcements alone will not bring meaningful change unless farmers receive practical support on the ground.
Experts said the roadmap should focus on improving agricultural infrastructure, simplifying access to government schemes, promoting modern farming practices, and ensuring better markets and remunerative prices for farmers.
Sanjeev Kumar, Director of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in Uttar Pradesh and an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat that technologies and schemes need stronger implementation at the grassroots level.
“If we talk about drone technology, it is still not visible at the practical level in many places in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, although a large number of farmers are interested in natural farming and some have already adopted it, they often lack proper guidance and clear guidelines,” Kumar said.
He spoke about a scheme that encourages urban residents to grow vegetables on rooftops. “The objective should be to motivate people and make such initiatives easy to adopt. But if someone has to submit affidavits on stamp paper, prove the availability of rooftop space and obtain certificates from municipal or local authorities merely to receive a small kit worth a few hundred rupees, many people would rather buy the material themselves from the market,” he said.
Agriculture expert and farmer Dharmendra Malik said schemes such as Namo Drone Didi may be showing results in some areas, but their actual economic impact needs to be assessed.
“The idea itself is positive, but its real impact has to be assessed on the ground,” Malik told ETV Bharat. On natural farming, Malik said, “Farmers are ready to produce. The real problem is that they often do not get a remunerative price for what they grow.”
He added that if naturally farmed produce receives a reliable market and better prices, more farmers could shift towards cultivation with reduced use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. “Promotion alone will not be enough. A dependable market and remunerative prices are necessary for farmers to sustain themselves,” Malik said.
Another agriculture expert and farmer, Ashok Baliyan told ETV Bharat, “Agriculture is also part of the trade agreements India is entering into with different countries. I believe these agreements can certainly help generate global demand for Indian agricultural products,”
Talking about chemical-free farming and millets, he said, “As more trade agreements are signed, there is a possibility that demand for products such as millets and naturally grown agricultural produce will increase, creating new markets for Indian farmers.”
The experts also spoke about the role of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in strengthening rural livelihoods.
Lalita, a member of a self-help group, said she joined the group in 2014, but it was inactive for nearly two years because of administrative and banking hurdles. In 2016, she took the initiative to revive the group with support from the district programme management team. She also opened her first bank account.
“Before 2016, I was like any ordinary woman living in my village with my husband, children and family. After the group became active, I started going to the bank regularly, and that changed many things for me,” she said.
Her group initially received a revolving fund of Rs 10,000. Members began providing small loans to other women. “For the first time, I had Rs 10,000 in my hands through the group. We started using that money to support other women. Earlier, whenever we needed money, we had to borrow from outside at interest. Gradually, we stopped doing that and began taking small loans of Rs 2,000 or Rs 4,000 from our own group,” she said.
In 2017, the group secured a loan of Rs 40,000. Members used the money for livelihood activities, including purchasing sewing machines and paying their children's school fees.
The National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 25, 2024 as a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at promoting natural farming across the country.
According to government data, the mission recognises the interdependence of soil, water, microorganisms, plants, animals, climate and human needs. A total of 527 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, 76 agricultural universities and 194 Local Natural Farming Institutes have been identified to support cluster-level implementation.
The government has also identified 18 Centres of Natural Farming to provide training to scientists, government officials and Farmer Master Trainers.
Under the Namo Drone Didi scheme, approved as a Central Sector Scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore for 2023-24 to 2025-26, selected women SHGs are provided drones to offer rental services to farmers for agricultural activities such as spraying fertilisers and pesticides.
The government provides Central Financial Assistance of up to 80 per cent of the cost of drones and accessories, subject to a maximum of Rs 8 lakh, to eligible women SHGs.
The Lakhpati Didi programme of the Ministry of Rural Development was also a major focus of the August 18 meeting. According to the government, three crore rural women have already become Lakhpati Didis, with a new target of increasing the number to six crore.
Women associated with self-help groups are being supported through skill development and financial assistance.
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a clear roadmap for building a developed India, with agriculture and food processing forming an important pillar of that vision.
“India must focus not only on increasing agricultural production but also on ensuring quality, safety and compliance with global standards so that products of Indian farmers can establish a strong presence in international markets,” Chouhan said.
Read More: