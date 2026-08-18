ETV Bharat / state

Experts Seek Ground-Level Action To Boost Agriculture Under ‘Sapt Dhara Of Shakti’

New Delhi: Agriculture experts have called for concrete measures to strengthen agriculture and rural development under the government’s ‘Sapt Dhara of Shakti’. The experts say policy announcements alone will not bring meaningful change unless farmers receive practical support on the ground.

Experts said the roadmap should focus on improving agricultural infrastructure, simplifying access to government schemes, promoting modern farming practices, and ensuring better markets and remunerative prices for farmers.

Sanjeev Kumar, Director of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in Uttar Pradesh and an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat that technologies and schemes need stronger implementation at the grassroots level.

“If we talk about drone technology, it is still not visible at the practical level in many places in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, although a large number of farmers are interested in natural farming and some have already adopted it, they often lack proper guidance and clear guidelines,” Kumar said.

He spoke about a scheme that encourages urban residents to grow vegetables on rooftops. “The objective should be to motivate people and make such initiatives easy to adopt. But if someone has to submit affidavits on stamp paper, prove the availability of rooftop space and obtain certificates from municipal or local authorities merely to receive a small kit worth a few hundred rupees, many people would rather buy the material themselves from the market,” he said.

Agriculture expert and farmer Dharmendra Malik said schemes such as Namo Drone Didi may be showing results in some areas, but their actual economic impact needs to be assessed.

“The idea itself is positive, but its real impact has to be assessed on the ground,” Malik told ETV Bharat. On natural farming, Malik said, “Farmers are ready to produce. The real problem is that they often do not get a remunerative price for what they grow.”

He added that if naturally farmed produce receives a reliable market and better prices, more farmers could shift towards cultivation with reduced use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. “Promotion alone will not be enough. A dependable market and remunerative prices are necessary for farmers to sustain themselves,” Malik said.

Another agriculture expert and farmer, Ashok Baliyan told ETV Bharat, “Agriculture is also part of the trade agreements India is entering into with different countries. I believe these agreements can certainly help generate global demand for Indian agricultural products,”

Talking about chemical-free farming and millets, he said, “As more trade agreements are signed, there is a possibility that demand for products such as millets and naturally grown agricultural produce will increase, creating new markets for Indian farmers.”

The experts also spoke about the role of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in strengthening rural livelihoods.

Lalita, a member of a self-help group, said she joined the group in 2014, but it was inactive for nearly two years because of administrative and banking hurdles. In 2016, she took the initiative to revive the group with support from the district programme management team. She also opened her first bank account.