Experts Meet In IISc To Address Dam Safety, Climate Risks; Delegates From 11 Countries Among Participants

Bengaluru: The two-day 'International Conference On Dam Safety 2026', inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the J N Tata Auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday, has brought together more than 800 delegates, including 30 experts from 11 countries. The conference is being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Karnataka Water Resources Department.

Experts said India has over 6,500 large dams, making it the third-largest dam-owning nation in the world. Nearly two-thirds of these structures are more than 25 years old. Karnataka alone manages 231 dams, many of which were built decades ago. The ageing infrastructure, coupled with climate change and extreme weather events, has placed dam safety high on the national agenda.

Dam Safety, A National Responsibility

In his inaugural address, Siddaramaiah said the theme, 'Safe and Secure Dams', reflects the urgency of the moment. "Dam safety is no longer a technical afterthought but a national responsibility," the CM said adding that nearly 70 percent of India’s dams are over 25 years old, underlining the need for systematic inspections, modernisation and risk-informed operations.

Siddaramaiah also referred to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who described dams as the "Temples of Modern India". He said dams remain central to agricultural growth, drinking water supply and power generation, but warned that climate-driven floods, sedimentation, seismic risks and even cyber threats require a comprehensive response.