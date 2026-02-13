Experts Meet In IISc To Address Dam Safety, Climate Risks; Delegates From 11 Countries Among Participants
On February 15, delegates will go on field visit to Krishna Raja Sagara dam to review replacement of century-old gates, a model for future upgrades.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: The two-day 'International Conference On Dam Safety 2026', inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the J N Tata Auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Friday, has brought together more than 800 delegates, including 30 experts from 11 countries. The conference is being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Karnataka Water Resources Department.
Experts said India has over 6,500 large dams, making it the third-largest dam-owning nation in the world. Nearly two-thirds of these structures are more than 25 years old. Karnataka alone manages 231 dams, many of which were built decades ago. The ageing infrastructure, coupled with climate change and extreme weather events, has placed dam safety high on the national agenda.
Dam Safety, A National Responsibility
In his inaugural address, Siddaramaiah said the theme, 'Safe and Secure Dams', reflects the urgency of the moment. "Dam safety is no longer a technical afterthought but a national responsibility," the CM said adding that nearly 70 percent of India’s dams are over 25 years old, underlining the need for systematic inspections, modernisation and risk-informed operations.
Siddaramaiah also referred to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who described dams as the "Temples of Modern India". He said dams remain central to agricultural growth, drinking water supply and power generation, but warned that climate-driven floods, sedimentation, seismic risks and even cyber threats require a comprehensive response.
Climate Change, Ageing Dams In Focus
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the conference is being held at a critical time. "Many of our major dams are 60 to 70 years old. Preparedness is not optional, it is essential. Karnataka is implementing Phase II and III of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Programme, covering 58 dams with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. The larger DRIP initiative, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, aims to rehabilitate 736 dams across 19 states at a total cost of Rs 10,211 crore," Shivakumar said.
The Deputy CM also said that safety must go beyond compliance. "The true strength of a dam lies not merely in how it was built, but in how well it is monitored and managed,” he said, calling for the use of modern instrumentation, remote sensing and real-time data systems.
Research, Technology, Field Visit
The conference features 46 research paper presentations on structural health assessment, seismic safety and advanced monitoring technologies. International centres of excellence for dams have been established at IISc Bengaluru and IIT Roorkee to focus on seismic hazards and sediment management.
An exhibition alongside the conference showcases innovations in dam instrumentation and rehabilitation materials. Representatives from the Central Water Commission, the World Bank and international dam bodies are participating in the discussions.
On February 15, there will be a technical field visit to the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, where delegates will review the replacement of century-old gates, considered a model for future upgrades.
As discussions continue throughout the day, policymakers and engineers are expected to draft recommendations aimed at strengthening dam safety frameworks across the country.
