Experts From IISc, IIT-Kanpur Collaborate To Boost Military Infrastructure
The Defence Ministry's DPSU Coordination Cell will allow experts and military officers to periodically brainstorm on the development of essential weaponry and advanced technology-driven equipment.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Kanpur: Experts from premier institutions like IISc Bengaluru and IIT Kanpur will collaborate for the establishment of a DPSU Coordination Cell (DCC) by the Ministry of Defence to bolster military infrastructure.
These DCCs will be established within prestigious academic institutions across the country, like the IITs and IISc, where experts and military officers will periodically brainstorm on the development of essential weaponry, advanced technology-driven equipment, and other critical supplies for the armed forces under one roof. The Defence Ministry will cover all expenses for the DCCs.
Integrating Weapons with Drones
Professor Abhishek, a senior faculty member in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, said the institute has signed an agreement with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL).
He explained that the team is working on two projects in the first phase. One involves collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on the design of helicopter blades. HAL is developing a new helicopter, a project in which a team from IIT Kanpur — including Professors Navroj and Abhishek — is actively involved.
Professor Abhishek noted that the manufacturing of helicopter blades is a highly critical process, as even the slightest issue can cause them to fail to function correctly.
"Therefore, as part of our research, we will examine the design of the blades. By testing them before finalising, we can determine how they will behave and what their performance will be like. Once optimal results are achieved, the design will be given its final touches," he said.
Furthermore, while the drones developed so far have been useful to soldiers in various ways, the next generation of drones is being designed for direct integration with weaponry. "This will enhance their capabilities, providing significant benefits to our soldiers, who will then have modern drones at their disposal," he added.
According to him, all innovations will take place within a collaborative network, ensuring that solutions to challenges can be found. "For example, if the nation's military system encounters a problem, experts from various academic institutions will work together to devise a solution," he said.
He explained that even though the agreement with HAL is specifically with experts from IISc Bengaluru, if an expert there possesses the knowledge to resolve an issue faced by AWEIL, he can step forward, share suggestions with experts from IIT Kanpur, and collectively address the problem.
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