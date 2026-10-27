ETV Bharat / state

Experts From IISc, IIT-Kanpur Collaborate To Boost Military Infrastructure

The next generation of drones is being designed for direct integration with weaponry. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Experts from premier institutions like IISc Bengaluru and IIT Kanpur will collaborate for the establishment of a DPSU Coordination Cell (DCC) by the Ministry of Defence to bolster military infrastructure.

These DCCs will be established within prestigious academic institutions across the country, like the IITs and IISc, where experts and military officers will periodically brainstorm on the development of essential weaponry, advanced technology-driven equipment, and other critical supplies for the armed forces under one roof. The Defence Ministry will cover all expenses for the DCCs.

Integrating Weapons with Drones Professor Abhishek, a senior faculty member in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, said the institute has signed an agreement with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL). He explained that the team is working on two projects in the first phase. One involves collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on the design of helicopter blades. HAL is developing a new helicopter, a project in which a team from IIT Kanpur — including Professors Navroj and Abhishek — is actively involved. Professor Abhishek noted that the manufacturing of helicopter blades is a highly critical process, as even the slightest issue can cause them to fail to function correctly.