Nepal Disaster Fallout: Experts Call For Renewed Study Of Vulnerable Areas In The Himalayas
They are pointing towards changing rainfall patterns, global warming, uncontrolled development and human penetration of the high Himalayas as a warning.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Dehradun: Scientists and environmental experts in Uttarakhand are viewing the recent Nepal disaster as a warning for the Himalayan states. Pointing towards changing rainfall patterns, global warming, uncontrolled development and human penetration of the high Himalayas, they are calling for a renewed study of the vulnerable areas of the Himalayas.
Whether it was the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in Uttarakhand or the 2021 Raini tragedy in Chamoli, a direct connection between rainfall and rapidly changing weather patterns was evident. Excessive rainfall and rapidly melting glaciers have made the Himalayas significantly more vulnerable.
It is being stated that global warming poses a major challenge as not only are the glaciers melting rapidly, but precipitation patterns in the Himalayan regions have also undergone a major change. As a result, high Himalayan regions or areas at an altitude of approximately 4,000 metres or more, which previously only experienced snowfall, are now experiencing torrential rains.
Furthermore, the atmosphere's moisture-absorbing capacity has increased due to global warming leading to a rapid increase in cloudbursts and short-term, intense rainfall events.
Experts say that rainfall in the higher Himalayan regions is now turning into devastating floods and landslides for the valleys below. Melting or retreating glaciers accumulate massive amounts of moraine debris on the mountains. When heavy rains fall in these areas, this loose debris absorbs water becoming heavy and then suddenly turns into landslides.
Additionally, landslides caused by excessive rainfall can sometimes block the flow of rivers creating artificial lakes. When water pressure builds up on these artificial lakes, these temporary dams break causing massive devastation in the areas below.
Dr. Vineet Kumar Gehlot, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun, stated that most disasters, including landslides, glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs), glacier breakoffs and moraine breakoffs typically occur during the monsoon season.
He said that landslides are directly linked to the monsoon season as their annual number is higher at this time. As soon as the rains begin, the number of natural disasters increases. Previously, the higher Himalayan regions received no rainfall but now they are receiving rainfall.
"It's incorrect to say that increased human activity in the high Himalayas is causing climate change because climate change affects everyone everywhere globally. Previously, rainfall occurred up to 4,000 metres but now it's also occurring in the high Himalayas. Climate change has altered air circulation and monsoon patterns. Therefore, rainfall in the high Himalayas is directly linked to climate change and the entire world is responsible for it," he said.
Dr. Manish Mehta, a senior scientist at the Institute, stated that the material in areas above 3,600 metres in altitude is re-rock material that is deposited by glaciers and is highly loose.
Therefore, if heavy rainfall occurs in this area, this loose material moves downward along with the rain. Most valleys in the high Himalayas are very narrow. Therefore, this loose material carried by rain gets deposited in the narrow passages of these valleys.
“Global warming, which has become a challenge for the entire world, has significantly altered rainfall patterns. This has led to a shift in rainfall towards the upper regions. Rainfall used to fall up to 2,000 metres but now it has shifted to 3,000 metres. Snowfall used to occur at altitudes of 3,000 metres and above. The Himalayas block the monsoon and due to the heat in that region, heavy rainfall occurs there. Due to the increasing heat and heavy rainfall, water fills the cracks in the rocks, reducing their bearing capacity and causing them to break and fall down,” he explained.
Dr. Manish said that, in addition, glaciers are melting rapidly due to global warming. Heavy rainfall is rapidly increasing the water level in the lakes. The lakes which previously took six months to fill are now filled in only about a week leading to lake breaches. Therefore, heavy rainfall is playing a significant role in increasing the incidence of disasters in the high Himalayan regions.
“During the Dharali disaster, there was little rainfall downstream but reports indicated that higher regions above Dharali received significantly more rainfall. A similar situation occurred in Nepal, where downstream rainfall was low but higher regions received significant rainfall, leading to such a massive tragedy,” Dr. Mehta added.