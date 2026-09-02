ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Disaster Fallout: Experts Call For Renewed Study Of Vulnerable Areas In The Himalayas

A view of damaged and half-buried buildings under silt and debris following devastating flash floods, at Betrawati market, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Dehradun: Scientists and environmental experts in Uttarakhand are viewing the recent Nepal disaster as a warning for the Himalayan states. Pointing towards changing rainfall patterns, global warming, uncontrolled development and human penetration of the high Himalayas, they are calling for a renewed study of the vulnerable areas of the Himalayas.

Whether it was the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in Uttarakhand or the 2021 Raini tragedy in Chamoli, a direct connection between rainfall and rapidly changing weather patterns was evident. Excessive rainfall and rapidly melting glaciers have made the Himalayas significantly more vulnerable.

It is being stated that global warming poses a major challenge as not only are the glaciers melting rapidly, but precipitation patterns in the Himalayan regions have also undergone a major change. As a result, high Himalayan regions or areas at an altitude of approximately 4,000 metres or more, which previously only experienced snowfall, are now experiencing torrential rains.

Furthermore, the atmosphere's moisture-absorbing capacity has increased due to global warming leading to a rapid increase in cloudbursts and short-term, intense rainfall events.

Experts say that rainfall in the higher Himalayan regions is now turning into devastating floods and landslides for the valleys below. Melting or retreating glaciers accumulate massive amounts of moraine debris on the mountains. When heavy rains fall in these areas, this loose debris absorbs water becoming heavy and then suddenly turns into landslides.

Additionally, landslides caused by excessive rainfall can sometimes block the flow of rivers creating artificial lakes. When water pressure builds up on these artificial lakes, these temporary dams break causing massive devastation in the areas below.

Dr. Vineet Kumar Gehlot, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun, stated that most disasters, including landslides, glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs), glacier breakoffs and moraine breakoffs typically occur during the monsoon season.