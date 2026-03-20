ETV Bharat / state

Experts Call For Action To Save The Vanishing Sparrows Of Mumbai

Mumbai: Sparrows eat pests that damage crops, but they also eat seeds. But on balance, they play a positive role. We should worry about the huge decline in the sparrow population.

On World Sparrow Day, one would recall the "massacre of sparrows" in China, officially known as the Eliminate Sparrows campaign that was a state-sponsored mass killing of the Eurasian tree sparrow. Launched by Mao Zedong in 1958 as part of the Great Leap Forward, it aimed to increase grain production by eliminating "pests" and birds that ate seeds.

The campaign resulted in an ecological catastrophe that contributed to the Great Chinese Famine, which killed an estimated 15 to 45 million people.

In Mumbai this year, Pramod Mane, president of the 'Pakshi Mitra' (Bird Friends) organisation, took the initiative to teach students of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj School in Dharavi to build sparrow nests.

"The task of saving these sparrows is a collective responsibility that belongs to us all," he asserts. Over the past few years, a noticeable decline in the sparrow population has been observed in Mumbai and the rapidly expanding urban areas surrounding it.

"In such a scenario, citizens and the administrative authorities must collaborate to devise and implement effective measures to save 'Chiu Tai'—the beloved sparrow character from children's stories," remarked Mane.

During the event in Dharavi, the school's students came together to participate in the nest-building activity. Mane provided guidance and instruction to the students throughout the process.