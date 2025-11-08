ETV Bharat / state

Expert Blames Governance Failures As Air Quality Deteriorates In Delhi

Commuters make their way through dense smog amid rising air pollution levels in New Delhi on Friday, November 7. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the worsening air pollution in Delhi, an environmental expert on Saturday blamed the Central and city governments for the current situation, stating that the recurring nature of the crisis reflects "gaps in governance and coordination".

The environmental expert asserted that this cyclical pattern clearly shows a lack of integrated planning.

Notably, Northern India, including the national capital, faces significant air pollution each winter due to multiple factors such as stubble burning. This situation presents serious health risks, particularly for the elderly and children.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, till 12 pm on Saturday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 347, which falls under the very poor category. The average AQI was recorded at 322 on Friday in Delhi.

The AQI under 0 to 50 comes under the good category, 51 to 100 under satisfactory, 101 to 200 under moderate, 201 to 300 under the poor category, 301 to 400 under the very poor category, and 401 to 500 under the severe category.

Possible Health Impacts Of Deteriorating Air Quality

According to the CPCB, under the poor category of AQI, there is a possibility of respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. Healthy people are affected by the severe AQI, which seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Expert's View

Referring to the air quality in the national capital, environment activist BS Vohra on Saturday said it has deteriorated sharply once again, and the situation is deeply concerning.

“Every year around this time, we see a toxic combination of local emissions, vehicular exhaust, dust, and stubble burning adding to the city’s pollution load. Weather conditions, especially low wind speed and temperature inversion, trap pollutants close to the surface, making matters worse, ” he told ETV Bharat.