Expert Blames Governance Failures As Air Quality Deteriorates In Delhi
The environmental expert asserted that this cyclical pattern clearly shows a lack of integrated planning.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the worsening air pollution in Delhi, an environmental expert on Saturday blamed the Central and city governments for the current situation, stating that the recurring nature of the crisis reflects "gaps in governance and coordination".
Notably, Northern India, including the national capital, faces significant air pollution each winter due to multiple factors such as stubble burning. This situation presents serious health risks, particularly for the elderly and children.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, till 12 pm on Saturday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 347, which falls under the very poor category. The average AQI was recorded at 322 on Friday in Delhi.
The AQI under 0 to 50 comes under the good category, 51 to 100 under satisfactory, 101 to 200 under moderate, 201 to 300 under the poor category, 301 to 400 under the very poor category, and 401 to 500 under the severe category.
Possible Health Impacts Of Deteriorating Air Quality
According to the CPCB, under the poor category of AQI, there is a possibility of respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. Healthy people are affected by the severe AQI, which seriously impacts those with existing diseases.
Expert's View
Referring to the air quality in the national capital, environment activist BS Vohra on Saturday said it has deteriorated sharply once again, and the situation is deeply concerning.
“Every year around this time, we see a toxic combination of local emissions, vehicular exhaust, dust, and stubble burning adding to the city’s pollution load. Weather conditions, especially low wind speed and temperature inversion, trap pollutants close to the surface, making matters worse, ” he told ETV Bharat.
Reacting to Union Environment Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav's claim that the situation is better this year compared to last, Vohra says such comparisons offer limited comfort.
“It may be true that the average AQI is marginally better than last year’s, but that doesn’t mean the air is safe to breathe. ‘Better than last year’ cannot be our benchmark when levels are still several times above permissible limits. The focus must be on sustained, long-term improvement, not on seasonal comparisons of a crisis,” he said.
On Delhi's air pollution, Yadav recently told reporters that the ministry is continuously monitoring the situation, which, he claimed, is better compared to last year as the AQI is below 400.
Asserting that there is no single or short-term solution to address this issue, the environmental activist said, “We need structural, year-round measures."
“That means effective regional coordination on stubble management, strict enforcement of vehicular and industrial emission norms, aggressive promotion of electric mobility and public transport, and continuous dust control through better construction practices and green buffers. Urban planning also has to evolve to limit congestion and decentralise economic activity," he said.
Vohra asserted that the recurring nature of the crisis reflects gaps in governance and coordination.
“Both the city and the Centre have taken steps, but the approach remains reactive. Every year, emergency measures are rolled out only when pollution peaks. What’s missing is consistent, preventive action months in advance. This cyclical pattern clearly shows a lack of integrated planning,” he said.
Explaining the role of key agencies, Vohra said, “The CPCB is responsible for setting standards and monitoring pollution nationwide, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) enforces those norms at the city level. But their effectiveness depends on autonomy, resources, and the ability to take strict enforcement action, all of which need to be strengthened.”
The environmental activist also posed a volley of questions to the ruling dispensation over the matter.
"Why is there no classification or warning system for AQI levels beyond 500, 600, or even 999, especially when monitoring stations go blank without any accountability? Why was the Odd-Even scheme discontinued, even as a temporary measure to control vehicular emissions when AQI levels exceed 500?" he questioned.
“This is not just an environmental issue anymore; it’s a public health emergency. Unless governments treat it with that urgency and citizens demand accountability throughout the year, Delhi will continue to choke every winter," he added.