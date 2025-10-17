ETV Bharat / state

Experiments To Generate Electricity From Offshore Wind In Rameswaram Area Are Under Progress

Chennai: "The research work to generate electricity from offshore wind in Rameswaram will be completed within a year," said Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

The Geoscience Technology and Innovation Conference titled ‘Blue Economy’ was held at the National Institute of Ocean Technology campus on Friday. In this seminar, various parties presented their views on the benefits of marine resources for economic growth, livelihood development and marine health.

Speaking at the seminar, Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology, said, “The ‘blue economy’ is very important for a sustainable future. India is taking marine research to the world with initiatives like the ‘Deep Sea Movement’. The sea is not only a source of livelihood for humans but also for various other creatures, including fish. Therefore, the blue economy is a combination of the marine economy and sustainability. Its basis should be to create an environment conducive to all marine creatures, no matter what technology is brought in. 13 ministries have joined the ‘blue economy’. The Department of Earth Sciences is leading the way."

According to Ramakrishnan, seaweed can be used as food and bio-ethanol. They have also provided 45 days of training to self-help groups to cultivate and grow the same seaweed in the sea using simple technology.

"Extracting minerals from the deep sea will affect the environment there. It will take a long time to return to its previous state," stated Ramakrishnan, adding, "We are finding technologies to extract minerals from the sea without causing damage. We are using sensors to find minerals and sending unmanned vehicles to conduct surveys. Through this, we can know the extent of the mineral resource and then go to extract it. Currently, only a small-scale trial is being conducted. There is no international permission for extracting more. We are exploring at a depth of 5,000 to 6,000 meters. There are always waves in the sea. So it is challenging to install the pipe. We are testing that too."

Deep Sea Exploration Plans

He also announced a three-phase deep-sea exploration program, saying, "In the first phase, ‘Samutharayan’ was sent to the deep sea from Kattupalli port earlier this year, which has been relaying accurate data. The deep-sea vehicle that is to be used to send scientists for exploration has also been tested and has been found to be functioning properly. In the second phase, we are going to take the ‘Matsya 6,000’ machine to a depth of 500 meters in 2026. Subsequently, in 2027, we will send it to a depth of 6,000 meters in the central part of the ocean."