ETV Bharat / state

Experience Magic At Kolkata's Shyam Square Durga Puja Pandal, A Tribute To Legendary Magician P C Sorcar

Kolkata: In a tribute to 'Jadu Samrat' (Emperor of Magic) P C Sorcar, the pioneer and Father of Modern Magic, the Shyam Square Sarbojanin Durgotsav and Exhibition committee in Kolkata's Shyambazar area has crafted their Durga Puja pandal themed on 'magic'.

Indian magic is not merely a form of entertainment but an ancient tradition of folk culture, one that attained unique global stature through P C Sorcar. Its roots lie deep within the diverse folk art found across India's villages and towns.

Shyam Square Durga Puja poster (ETV Bharat)

Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, an organiser of Shyam Square Durga Puja, said artist Subal Pal is crafting this year's pandal by blending the festival's creativity with the glorious heritage of Indian magic. "The Durga Puja festival is a grand magic in itself, transforming our familiar world into an enchanting wonderland for four days. Visitors coming to our pandal will be able to see the magical interplay of light and shadow, and folk art, which will become a living epic experience for them," he said.

Mukhopadhyay said that visitors entering the pandal will witness various illusions. While the theme highlights magic, elements of 'black magic' will also be featured, alongside the depiction of the nine forms of the 'Asura' (demon). An added attraction is the display of several original magic props used by P C Sorcar, showcased with the cooperation of his son, P C Sorcar (Junior), he said.