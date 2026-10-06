Experience Magic At Kolkata's Shyam Square Durga Puja Pandal, A Tribute To Legendary Magician P C Sorcar
Visitors will be left spellbound by optical illusions and visual art setups that are being used in Shyam Square Durga Puja pandal, reports Monojit Das.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Kolkata: In a tribute to 'Jadu Samrat' (Emperor of Magic) P C Sorcar, the pioneer and Father of Modern Magic, the Shyam Square Sarbojanin Durgotsav and Exhibition committee in Kolkata's Shyambazar area has crafted their Durga Puja pandal themed on 'magic'.
Indian magic is not merely a form of entertainment but an ancient tradition of folk culture, one that attained unique global stature through P C Sorcar. Its roots lie deep within the diverse folk art found across India's villages and towns.
Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, an organiser of Shyam Square Durga Puja, said artist Subal Pal is crafting this year's pandal by blending the festival's creativity with the glorious heritage of Indian magic. "The Durga Puja festival is a grand magic in itself, transforming our familiar world into an enchanting wonderland for four days. Visitors coming to our pandal will be able to see the magical interplay of light and shadow, and folk art, which will become a living epic experience for them," he said.
Mukhopadhyay said that visitors entering the pandal will witness various illusions. While the theme highlights magic, elements of 'black magic' will also be featured, alongside the depiction of the nine forms of the 'Asura' (demon). An added attraction is the display of several original magic props used by P C Sorcar, showcased with the cooperation of his son, P C Sorcar (Junior), he said.
Indian magic can be broadly categorised into three main streams. The first is 'street magic', the oldest form of the art, where performers like 'madaris' (traditional street entertainers) and magicians showcase their skills in open spaces, such as village markets, in front of the audience.
The second is stage magic, or stage illusion, a modern form that plays with theatrical lighting and shadows, creating an enchanting atmosphere through a blend of large props and music.
The third category is mentalism, often involving psychology or hypnosis, which includes feats like reading the audience's minds or making predictions. It is an intellectually stimulating art form.
Magic teaches people to be rational while simultaneously allowing their imaginations to take flight. It instantly transports people from the monotony of daily life into a fairytale world. Through the precise use of lighting, atmospheric music, and sleight of hand, magic brings the unreal to life before the audience.
Visitors will experience this ambiance at the Shyam Square pandal, Mukhopadhyay said.
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