Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested In 3rd Sexual Assault Case From Kerala’s Palakkad
In the complaint received through email two days ago, the young woman accused the MLA of rape, incitement to abortion, and financial exploitation.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 7:49 AM IST
Palakkad: Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA from Kerala’s Palakkad, who was expelled from Congress, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said on Sunday.
Mamkoottathil was taken into custody in the wee hours of Sunday from a hotel in Palakkad. The MLA was then brought to Pathanamthitta in a third sexual assault case, which was recently registered against him following a complaint filed by a native of this district. He was transferred to a police camp here, and his arrest was subsequently recorded.
In the complaint received through email two days ago, the young woman accused the MLA of rape, incitement to abortion, and financial exploitation. The police reached the reception of the KPM Hotel in Palakkad, where he was staying, inquired about the details, and took the phones of the hotel staff before entering Mamkootathil's room. He was then taken into custody.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court, while deferring a final decision on his plea for anticipatory bail, had on Wednesday extended the interim order staying the arrest in the first case, which relates to allegations of rape and forcing a woman to undergo an abortion. During the hearing, the High Court allowed the complainant to be impleaded as a party in the anticipatory bail petition filed by the now expelled Congress MLA.
The complainant had approached the court seeking to be added as a respondent in what has been described as the first rape case registered against the MLA. A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had also granted him anticipatory bail in the second case. Following the allegations, the former state president of the party’s youth wing was expelled from Congress. (With inputs from agencies).
