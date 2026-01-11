ETV Bharat / state

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested In 3rd Sexual Assault Case From Kerala’s Palakkad

Palakkad: Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA from Kerala’s Palakkad, who was expelled from Congress, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, police sources said on Sunday.

Mamkoottathil was taken into custody in the wee hours of Sunday from a hotel in Palakkad. The MLA was then brought to Pathanamthitta in a third sexual assault case, which was recently registered against him following a complaint filed by a native of this district. He was transferred to a police camp here, and his arrest was subsequently recorded.

In the complaint received through email two days ago, the young woman accused the MLA of rape, incitement to abortion, and financial exploitation. The police reached the reception of the KPM Hotel in Palakkad, where he was staying, inquired about the details, and took the phones of the hotel staff before entering Mamkootathil's room. He was then taken into custody.