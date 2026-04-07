ETV Bharat / state

Expelled Congress Leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party

Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu was not seen alongside her during the announcement, which has sparked curiosity in political circles.

In her post, Dr Sidhu stated that the formation of the party comes after carefully studying and evaluating the performance of existing political leaders. She emphasised that the goal of the new party is to dedicate itself to the nation and deliver what people truly expect from their leaders. She emphasised that the goal of the new party is to dedicate itself to the nation and deliver what people truly expect from determination to work towards a common purpose.

Calling it a "much-awaited announcement," she said the party aims to provide a new national-level alternative in Indian politics.

Chandigarh: Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former cricketer and ex-Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, has announced the launch of a new political party named the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party. The announcement was made through a late-night post on Monday on social media. She shared a photograph featuring the party's name in the background on X.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was expelled from the Congress party last year following internal disputes. Before that, she had already distanced herself from the party leadership.

Her exit from Congress came amid controversy after she alleged that the Chief Minister's post in Punjab was "sold for Rs 500 crore," a claim that created significant political uproar. The Congress leadership had issued her a show-cause notice following these remarks. Soon after, she parted ways with the party and began praising the Modi government, leading to speculation about her possible entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, her decision to launch a new party has surprised many.

In her post, she highlighted her vision for Punjab and the country. She said the party aims to restore Punjab to its "lost glory" and transform it into a prosperous and spiritually enriched state.

She said, "Will lead Punjab to achieve its long lost glory of being a Golden State where people just know about the power of Love, sharing, justice, right of liberty, freedom and working with a purpose of selfless service and spiritual growth to attain their goal, values and vision without any outside interference. A government of the people, for the people and by the people of Punjab."

She also mentioned that her political journey is guided by spiritual inspiration and a commitment to serve society. According to her, the party will focus on healing the "wounded hearts" of people and building a governance model rooted in truth, unity, and collective progress.

Kaur was elected an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a BJP ticket and had also served as chief parliamentary secretary (health). She joined the Congress along with her husband ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.