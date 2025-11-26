ETV Bharat / state

Expelled AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Resigns As MLA In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Amid speculations of him joining the TVK or TVK, the expelled AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA K. A. Sengottaiyan resigned from his membership of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday morning and tendered his resignation, marking a major political development just months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

A former senior executive of the party, Sengottaiyan, was at loggerheads with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for the past few months. The friction intensified when Sengottaiyan demanded that expelled AIADMK leaders like O. Panneerselvam, V. K. Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran be reinstated, a move that EPS strongly opposed. This reportedly resulted in Sengottaiyan being removed from all party positions and subsequently expelled from the AIADMK along with several of his loyal supporters.