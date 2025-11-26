ETV Bharat / state

Expelled AIADMK Stalwart K A Sengottaiyan Resigns As MLA In Tamil Nadu

Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday morning and tendered his resignation.

Sengottaiyan handing over his resignation to the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M. Appavu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Chennai: Amid speculations of him joining the TVK or TVK, the expelled AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA K. A. Sengottaiyan resigned from his membership of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M. Appavu at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday morning and tendered his resignation, marking a major political development just months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

A former senior executive of the party, Sengottaiyan, was at loggerheads with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for the past few months. The friction intensified when Sengottaiyan demanded that expelled AIADMK leaders like O. Panneerselvam, V. K. Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran be reinstated, a move that EPS strongly opposed. This reportedly resulted in Sengottaiyan being removed from all party positions and subsequently expelled from the AIADMK along with several of his loyal supporters.

Sengottaiyan, one of the most senior figures in the AIADMK, began his electoral journey in 1977, winning his first term from the Sathyamangalam constituency. Since then, he has been elected eight more times from the Gobi (Gobbichettipalayam) constituency, emerging as one of the party's most enduring and influential leaders.

Since then, he has been elected eight more times from the Gobi (Gobbichettipalayam) constituency, emerging as one of the party's most enduring and influential leaders. Over the decades, he has served as Minister for several key departments, including Forest, Transport, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Revenue, during various AIADMK administrations.

Following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Sengottaiyan held the important organisational post of AIADMK Organising Secretary. With Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the ruling DMK continuously engaging with the Sengottaiyan, political circles are keen on which party he will be joining next.

