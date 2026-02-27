ETV Bharat / state

Expelled AIADMK Leader And Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam Joins DMK Ahead Of Assembly Polls

There were also rumours that OPS was expected to start a new party. But Panneerselvam chose to join the DMK along with his supporters. He has been meeting and talking to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

OPS has served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu three times. Yet, he was unsuccessfully struggling for over two years to join his parent outfit again. But Palaniswami had categorically stated that he cannot be reinducted into the party.

After the death of AIADMK General Secretary Jayalalithaa, the party split into several factions due to internal conflicts. Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK in July 2022, primarily due to a bitter leadership struggle with the current General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday joined the Dravid Munnetra Kazagham (DMK). A staunch supporter of the late AIADMK stalwart Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam joined DMK at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This move also follows recent praise by the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a prediction related to the return of the DMK government in the state. Earlier, Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as being part of O Paneerselvam's camp, had expressed his desire to see M. Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls.

Ayyappan stated in the Assembly that Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. " In the upcoming election, MK Stalin should once again win and return as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, and with the wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I express my gratitude at this moment," Ayyappan said.

On the other hand, Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala recently introduced the flag to start her own party. TTV Dinakaran, another close friend of the late leader, has joined hands with the BJP's National Democratic Alliance. Palaniswami, who currently leads the AIADMK, has announced that it will contest the 2026 election as part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.