ETV Bharat / state

Expatriates Concerned Over Strict Restrictions On Money Transfers From Maldives To India

Ernakulam: Malayali expatriates in the Maldives are deeply concerned over the drastic reduction in the limit for sending money to India.

Until recently, the State Bank of India (SBI)'s Maldives branch allowed money transfers without major restrictions. However, the bank has now decided to cap remittances at USD 150 per month. Indians working in the Maldives have urged the Government of India to intervene urgently in the matter. Around 6,000 Indians, including around 2,000 Malayalis, are currently employed in the Maldives.

According to Vipin, a teacher who has been working under the Maldivian Ministry of Education for over a decade, SBI’s move stems from a shortage of US dollars in the Maldives. “SBI says the decision is due to low dollar availability, but such a restriction is unacceptable,” he told ETV Bharat.

Vipin also warned that such limits could force expatriates to rely on illegal money transfer agents, which could result in exploitation. “To send Rs 10,000 to India, agents are now demanding as much as Rs 12,000,” he said. “Teachers are already facing several issues, and these additional restrictions have worsened the situation.”

Expatriates have appealed to the Indian government to put pressure the Maldivian authorities and allow SBI to resume normal operations. Malayali expatriates have already submitted petitions to Members of Parliament in Kerala, hoping the Centre will take a favourable stance on the issue. The Maldives’ ongoing economic crisis has led to reduced availability of foreign currency, affecting banks’ ability to supply US dollars.