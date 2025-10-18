Expatriates Concerned Over Strict Restrictions On Money Transfers From Maldives To India
The State Bank of India's Maldives branch has decided to cap remittances at USD 150 per month.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Ernakulam: Malayali expatriates in the Maldives are deeply concerned over the drastic reduction in the limit for sending money to India.
Until recently, the State Bank of India (SBI)'s Maldives branch allowed money transfers without major restrictions. However, the bank has now decided to cap remittances at USD 150 per month. Indians working in the Maldives have urged the Government of India to intervene urgently in the matter. Around 6,000 Indians, including around 2,000 Malayalis, are currently employed in the Maldives.
According to Vipin, a teacher who has been working under the Maldivian Ministry of Education for over a decade, SBI’s move stems from a shortage of US dollars in the Maldives. “SBI says the decision is due to low dollar availability, but such a restriction is unacceptable,” he told ETV Bharat.
Vipin also warned that such limits could force expatriates to rely on illegal money transfer agents, which could result in exploitation. “To send Rs 10,000 to India, agents are now demanding as much as Rs 12,000,” he said. “Teachers are already facing several issues, and these additional restrictions have worsened the situation.”
Expatriates have appealed to the Indian government to put pressure the Maldivian authorities and allow SBI to resume normal operations. Malayali expatriates have already submitted petitions to Members of Parliament in Kerala, hoping the Centre will take a favourable stance on the issue. The Maldives’ ongoing economic crisis has led to reduced availability of foreign currency, affecting banks’ ability to supply US dollars.
Most Indian expatriates in the Maldives work as teachers, doctors, nurses, and lab technicians. Their salaries, paid in Maldivian Rufiyaa, are typically transferred to India through SBI Maldives, the only official channel available.
In 2023, SBI Maldives limited remittances to USD 500 per month, which was further reduced to USD 400 in 2024. Now, effective October 25, 2025, the cap will drop to USD 150 per month, as informed by the SBI Maldives branch to its customers.
Under the new rule, expatriates can send only 2,294.98 Maldivian Rufiyaa, equivalent to around Rs 13,211, to India each month, a move that has caused serious concern among expatriates and their families back home. The notice also states that from October 25, the use of debit cards for ATM withdrawals or transactions outside the Maldives will be suspended.
However, SBI clarified that it is closely monitoring the situation and will review the limits periodically. The bank assured that once foreign currency availability improves, normal limits will be reinstated. Expatriates are urging SBI to ensure that their hard-earned money can continue to reach their families in India without disruption.
