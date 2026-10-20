ETV Bharat / state

Explained: Why Pallavan Illam Is Facing Opposition As The Proposed Tamil Nadu New Secretariat Site

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government's reported plan to shift the proposed new Secretariat from Pattinapakkam to Pallavan Illam on Anna Salai has triggered fresh political opposition, with PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss questioning the site's suitability on grounds of traffic congestion, inadequate space, flood risk and long-term urban planning.

The controversy follows protests by fishing communities against the proposed Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, where residents fear that the project could affect their traditional livelihoods and access to the coastline. The government is reportedly considering the 13.22-acre Pallavan Illam complex as an alternative, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Why Is Anbumani Opposing Pallavan Illam?

In a statement, Anbumani said that abandoning Pattinapakkam would be welcome if the reported decision were confirmed, but argued that Pallavan Illam was also unsuitable for a project intended to serve the state government for the next 100 years.

His objections centre on four major concerns:

Traffic congestion on Anna Salai: Pallavan Illam is located along Anna Salai, one of Chennai's principal arterial roads. Anbumani argued that establishing a major administrative complex there would add to existing traffic congestion, with government employees, visitors and official vehicles increasing pressure on the surrounding road network. Limited Land For A Large Complex: The proposed Pallavan Illam site measures 13.22 acres, compared with approximately 26 acres identified at Pattinapakkam. Anbumani also cited the 39.54-acre Omandurar Government Estate, part of which was developed for the earlier Secretariat and Assembly complex. He questioned whether a Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex spread across two million square feet could be accommodated at Pallavan Illam without compromising space, facilities and future expansion. Flooding And Environmental Concerns: The proposed site lies alongside the Cooum River. Anbumani warned that large-scale construction could raise environmental concerns and increase flood risks. A proper assessment would need to examine the site's flood history, drainage capacity, river-buffer requirements and the proposed building's impact on the surrounding area. No Room For Future Expansion: The site is bounded by Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, the Cooum River, St. Mary's Garrison Cemetery and the Bodyguard Muneeswaran Temple. According to Anbumani, these physical constraints would leave little scope for expanding the complex as administrative requirements grow.

Why Was Pattinapakkam Dropped?

The original proposal involved approximately 25.55 acres of land at Pattinapakkam, comprising parcels belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Revenue Department.

The proposal encountered opposition from fishing communities, who said that the development could affect their access to the coast and threaten their livelihoods. Protests, including the hoisting of black flags at Srinivasapuram beach, brought the dispute into the political arena, with the DMK, CPI and CPI(M) supporting the fishing community.

The controversy has therefore placed the government in a difficult position: it must identify a site capable of accommodating a major administrative complex while addressing environmental, livelihood and urban-planning concerns.

What Are The Advantages of Pallavan Illam?

The reported alternative has certain practical advantages. The 13.22-acre site is already government-owned, potentially avoiding fresh land acquisition and the displacement of local residents. Its proximity to bus services, suburban rail and Chennai Metro could also make it accessible to employees and visitors.