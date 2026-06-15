ETV Bharat / state

'Exorcist', Accomplice Get Life-Term For Rape Of Woman In UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: A court here on Monday sentenced an "exorcist" and his accomplice to life imprisonment over the rape of a woman nine years ago. Government advocate Satyaprakash Tripathi said a woman residing in Chaubepur police station area of Varanasi district had submitted a written complaint to Robertsganj police station in Sonbhadra on April 27, 2017.

In her complaint, the mother of two said she had arrived at her maternal home in Chandauli three or four days prior, as she had been ill for some time.

On April 26, 2017, her brother Lalu Sharma took her to Jagdev Sharma -- a 55-year-old 'ojha' (exorcist) residing in Jhapri village under Robertsganj police station, for treatment of her illness.