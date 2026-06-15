'Exorcist', Accomplice Get Life-Term For Rape Of Woman In UP's Sonbhadra
The survivor said the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
By PTI
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Sonbhadra: A court here on Monday sentenced an "exorcist" and his accomplice to life imprisonment over the rape of a woman nine years ago. Government advocate Satyaprakash Tripathi said a woman residing in Chaubepur police station area of Varanasi district had submitted a written complaint to Robertsganj police station in Sonbhadra on April 27, 2017.
In her complaint, the mother of two said she had arrived at her maternal home in Chandauli three or four days prior, as she had been ill for some time.
On April 26, 2017, her brother Lalu Sharma took her to Jagdev Sharma -- a 55-year-old 'ojha' (exorcist) residing in Jhapri village under Robertsganj police station, for treatment of her illness.
The woman said after examining her, Jagdev took her to a secluded spot a short distance from his place around 11.00 pm to perform a "ritual", and raped her. When she raised an alarm, her brother and sister arrived, and she informed them of the incident.
The survivor further said the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections, and filed a chargesheet in court following investigation.
On Monday, Additional District Judge Vipin Kumar convicted Jagdev Sharma of rape, while the woman's brother Lalu Sharma was held as an accomplice to the criminal conspiracy. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment, Tripathi said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,500 on each convict, and ordered an additional six months' imprisonment for each in the event of non-payment of the fine.
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