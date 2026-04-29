ETV Bharat / state

Exit Polls Predict DMK Forming Government In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin rides in an autorickshaw during his election campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, in Chennai on Tuesday, April 21. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: The exit polls, which were announced after the voting concluded in four states - Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one Union Territory - Puducherry, predicted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would form the government for the second consecutive time in Tamil Nadu.

In the state, it was a fight between the DMK, led by the incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by E K Palaniswami (EPS), a former Chief Minister. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Vijay had announced earlier that his party would contest solo in all the 234 seats in the state.

The Matrize Exit Polls showed the DMK-led alliance getting 122-132 seats while it predicted 87-110 seats for the AIADMK and 10-15 seats for Vijay, in the 134-seat assembly where the halfway mark is 117.

The Exit Poll by Peoples Pulse gave the ruling DMK 125 seats in Tamil Nadu, while it predicted that the opposition AIADMK could win 65-80 seats, and Vijay could win 18-24 seats.