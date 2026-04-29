Exit Polls Predict DMK Forming Government In Tamil Nadu
Exit polls predicted the DMK retaining power in Tamil Nadu, with a second consecutive win after the 2021 Assembly Elections.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The exit polls, which were announced after the voting concluded in four states - Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and one Union Territory - Puducherry, predicted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would form the government for the second consecutive time in Tamil Nadu.
In the state, it was a fight between the DMK, led by the incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by E K Palaniswami (EPS), a former Chief Minister. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Vijay had announced earlier that his party would contest solo in all the 234 seats in the state.
The Matrize Exit Polls showed the DMK-led alliance getting 122-132 seats while it predicted 87-110 seats for the AIADMK and 10-15 seats for Vijay, in the 134-seat assembly where the halfway mark is 117.
The Exit Poll by Peoples Pulse gave the ruling DMK 125 seats in Tamil Nadu, while it predicted that the opposition AIADMK could win 65-80 seats, and Vijay could win 18-24 seats.
The News 18 Exit Polls, however, showed the opposite, giving 103-113 seats to the DMK versus 114-124 for the AIADMK, with TVK expected to grab 4-10 seats.
The Exit Poll by PMARQ claimed the DMK to be winning 125-145 seats, while the AIADMK is expected to win 65-85 seats. PMARQ gave a higher number to TVK, saying it may grab 16-26 seats.
Voting for all the 234 constiuencies in Tamil Nadu took place on April 23, and a record voter turnout of 85.1 per cent was recorded. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.