Exhibition Showcases Rich Legacy Of Indian Currency
Man buys six 100-year-old silver coins with pictures of kings and queens on them for Rs 60,000 at the exhibition in Junagadh.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Junagadh: An exhibition in Junagadh showcased the rich and historical legacy of Indian currency with the display of both old and new notes and coins.
The exhibition being held at the Sardar Patel Community Hall near Jayshree Talkies Road also exhibited currencies of other countries alongside the Indian currency, including those that are now out of circulation.
The exhibition offered the visitors an opportunity to buy or sell rare currency notes and coins.
At this exhibition, a visitor expressed his desire to buy 100 notes of one rupee displayed by an exhibitioner, Murtajabhai, for Rs 1,250 rupees, but he refused to sell them.
Murtajabhai said that he has a collection of rare coins and notes that he inherited from his father and grandfather. His collection of one rupee notes bore the serial number from 1 to 100, which makes them valuable for numismatists.
Nikhil Parekh, who came from Mumbai to exhibit currency notes and coins at the exhibition, has such a large collection of Rs 10 notes that if a person tells him his date of birth, he gives them a note with the date printed on it. He also has a huge collection of recently printed notes of Rs 10.
Parekh said that he is participating in the Junagadh exhibition for the first time.
Many visitors were seen taking interest and buying notes with their memorable dates printed on them.
Ashwinbhai, who set up a stall at the exhibition, bought six 100-year-old silver coins with pictures of kings and queens on them for Rs 60,000 from a visitor. These coins, made of pure silver, have great historical significance.
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