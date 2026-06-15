ETV Bharat / state

Exhibition Showcases Rich Legacy Of Indian Currency

Junagadh: An exhibition in Junagadh showcased the rich and historical legacy of Indian currency with the display of both old and new notes and coins.

The exhibition being held at the Sardar Patel Community Hall near Jayshree Talkies Road also exhibited currencies of other countries alongside the Indian currency, including those that are now out of circulation.

The exhibition offered the visitors an opportunity to buy or sell rare currency notes and coins.

At this exhibition, a visitor expressed his desire to buy 100 notes of one rupee displayed by an exhibitioner, Murtajabhai, for Rs 1,250 rupees, but he refused to sell them.

Murtajabhai said that he has a collection of rare coins and notes that he inherited from his father and grandfather. His collection of one rupee notes bore the serial number from 1 to 100, which makes them valuable for numismatists.