ETV Bharat / state

Exhibition At NGMA Bengaluru To Showcase Italian-Indian Masterpieces Exploring Motherhood

NGMA director Priyanka Mary Francis, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru Giandomenico Milano and Professor Naman P Ahuja at the NGMA on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George will inaugurate 'One Mother, Many Mother Tongues' on August 20 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru.

The exhibition brings together Italian and Indian masterpieces spanning more than 2,000 years to explore motherhood, feminine identity and the mother-and-child theme across cultures.

Organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru, NGMA and the Union Ministry of Culture, the exhibition will continue until September 20. Prestige Group is supporting the event, while Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money is the cultural partner.

The central attraction is Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child, painted around 1490. The Renaissance masterpiece is being displayed in India for the first time and will reach Bengaluru following its presentation in Delhi. It will appear alongside Etruscan sculptures and Indian sacred artworks.

Milano and Ahuja in front of Sandro Botticelli's Renaissance masterpiece Madonna and Child. (ETV Bharat)

"One Mother, Many Mother Tongues represents an important milestone in the cultural dialogue between Italy and India as we look ahead to the India-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism in 2027," said Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.

"We hope visitors from Karnataka and across South India will discover new connections between cultures, histories and artistic traditions," he added.