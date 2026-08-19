Exhibition At NGMA Bengaluru To Showcase Italian-Indian Masterpieces Exploring Motherhood
The central attraction is Sandro Botticelli's Renaissance masterpiece, Madonna and Child, painted around 1490, which will appear alongside Etruscan sculptures and sacred artworks of India.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George will inaugurate 'One Mother, Many Mother Tongues' on August 20 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru.
The exhibition brings together Italian and Indian masterpieces spanning more than 2,000 years to explore motherhood, feminine identity and the mother-and-child theme across cultures.
Organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru, NGMA and the Union Ministry of Culture, the exhibition will continue until September 20. Prestige Group is supporting the event, while Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money is the cultural partner.
The central attraction is Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child, painted around 1490. The Renaissance masterpiece is being displayed in India for the first time and will reach Bengaluru following its presentation in Delhi. It will appear alongside Etruscan sculptures and Indian sacred artworks.
"One Mother, Many Mother Tongues represents an important milestone in the cultural dialogue between Italy and India as we look ahead to the India-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism in 2027," said Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru.
"We hope visitors from Karnataka and across South India will discover new connections between cultures, histories and artistic traditions," he added.
The Indian exhibits include Kushan-period sculptures of Hariti from Mathura Museum and Andhra Pradesh, as well as a Skandamata sculpture from a remote temple at Thaneshwar near Udaipur. The Italian collection features Etruscan representations of Mater Matuta, the protector of children and a symbol of renewal.
The exhibition connects Mater Matuta with Indian traditions associated with Hariti, the Matrikas, Saptamatrikas, 64 Yoginis and Dasa Mahavidyas. It also examines how art has shaped ideas about motherhood, women, parenthood, gender roles and feminine agency.
Professor Naman P Ahuja and Andrea Anastasio have co-curated the exhibition, which forms part of the India-Italy special strategic partnership.
NGMA director Priyanka Mary Francis said the exhibition united Indian and Italian traditions around "the nurturing bond between mother and child" while encouraging visitors to appreciate artistic diversity and shared human values.
Rezwan Razack, joint managing director of Prestige Group, said the initiative aims to inspire young people and make art, history and heritage more accessible.
The accompanying events will include guided visits, school outreach, educational activities and community engagement.
The gallery will be open from 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 11 am to 8 pm on weekends. It will remain closed on Mondays and national holidays. Entry is free for visitors under 18 with valid identification, while standard charges apply for adults.
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