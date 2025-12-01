ETV Bharat / state

India-UK Joint Military Exercise Ajeya Warrior Concludes In Bikaner

New Delhi: A joint military exercise of Indian and British troops concluded on Sunday, with the drill this time focused on conducting peace enforcing operations in a counter-terrorism environment, officials said.

Army spokesperson lieutenant colonel Nikhil Dhawan said this was the eighth edition of the exercise between the armies of the two countries. "As many as 240 selected soldiers from armies of both the countries actively participated. In this joint exercise, soldiers from the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Gurkha Regiment of the UK Army participated in advanced tactical maneuvers, heliborne operations, room-intervention, cordon-and-search drills, joint planning sessions, and operational discussions. The high level of interoperability, precision, and joint operational capability demonstrated by both contingents during the validation phase was particularly noteworthy," Dhawan added.

"The A (AMBOOR) Company 2nd Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles of the British Army, and the 21st Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army have been undertaking complex training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan since the start of the exercise on November 17," the British High Commission here said in a statement.

Continuing the trend of increasing complexity and interoperability, the exercise this time focused on conducting peace enforcing operations in a counter-terrorism environment as mandated under the Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter, it said.