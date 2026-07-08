ETV Bharat / state

Execution Stayed, Freedom Still Elusive: One Year On, Kerala Nurse's Return To India Remains Uncertain

By Parvees K

Ernakulam: A year after the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen was temporarily halted, her release from prison and return to India remain uncertain. While the intervention of Indian Grand Mufti and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar played a crucial role in securing a stay on her death sentence, he has now made it clear that any further intervention on his part would depend on an official request from the Government of India.

At the same time, the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council (SNPIAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue legal and humanitarian efforts to secure her release despite growing challenges surrounding the case.

Kanthapuram's intervention in 2025 came at a critical moment when Nimisha Priya was reportedly just days away from execution. Acting on humanitarian grounds and in the national interest, he initiated discussions through renowned Yemeni Islamic scholar Habib Umar, exploring provisions under Sharia law that allow the victim's family to pardon a convict in exchange for compensation, commonly referred to as Diyah (blood money).

The initiative ultimately helped secure a temporary stay on the execution and was widely viewed as a breakthrough in efforts to save her life.

However, according to Kanthapuram's office, the intervention later attracted criticism and negative campaigns on social media. There were also concerns within official circles regarding private diplomatic initiatives in such a sensitive international matter. As a result, Kanthapuram has chosen not to pursue further independent efforts unless requested by the Indian government.

His secretary, Badusha Saqafi, said their team remains willing to extend all possible support if formally approached by the Union government.

Negotiations With Yemeni Family

Although the immediate threat of execution has been removed, Nimisha Priya's release now largely depends on reaching an agreement with the family of deceased Yemeni national Talal Abdul Mahdi through payment of Diyah under Yemeni law.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Subhash Chandran, a Supreme Court lawyer and legal advisor to SNPIAC, said that preliminary discussions held after the execution was stayed indicated that Talal's family had shown willingness to consider accepting compensation.

However, the negotiations reportedly lost momentum following the intervention of external groups and parallel initiatives that allegedly created confusion among stakeholders. The SNPIAC also experienced internal disagreements after some members of Nimisha Priya's family began supporting separate campaigns led by other individuals.

The organisation has since restructured its efforts and stated that it remains united in pursuing all available legal and diplomatic avenues for her release.