Execution Stayed, Freedom Still Elusive: One Year On, Kerala Nurse's Return To India Remains Uncertain
The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has reaffirmed its commitment to continue legal to secure her release despite growing challenges surrounding the case.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
By Parvees K
Ernakulam: A year after the execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen was temporarily halted, her release from prison and return to India remain uncertain. While the intervention of Indian Grand Mufti and Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar played a crucial role in securing a stay on her death sentence, he has now made it clear that any further intervention on his part would depend on an official request from the Government of India.
At the same time, the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council (SNPIAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue legal and humanitarian efforts to secure her release despite growing challenges surrounding the case.
Kanthapuram's intervention in 2025 came at a critical moment when Nimisha Priya was reportedly just days away from execution. Acting on humanitarian grounds and in the national interest, he initiated discussions through renowned Yemeni Islamic scholar Habib Umar, exploring provisions under Sharia law that allow the victim's family to pardon a convict in exchange for compensation, commonly referred to as Diyah (blood money).
The initiative ultimately helped secure a temporary stay on the execution and was widely viewed as a breakthrough in efforts to save her life.
However, according to Kanthapuram's office, the intervention later attracted criticism and negative campaigns on social media. There were also concerns within official circles regarding private diplomatic initiatives in such a sensitive international matter. As a result, Kanthapuram has chosen not to pursue further independent efforts unless requested by the Indian government.
His secretary, Badusha Saqafi, said their team remains willing to extend all possible support if formally approached by the Union government.
Negotiations With Yemeni Family
Although the immediate threat of execution has been removed, Nimisha Priya's release now largely depends on reaching an agreement with the family of deceased Yemeni national Talal Abdul Mahdi through payment of Diyah under Yemeni law.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Subhash Chandran, a Supreme Court lawyer and legal advisor to SNPIAC, said that preliminary discussions held after the execution was stayed indicated that Talal's family had shown willingness to consider accepting compensation.
However, the negotiations reportedly lost momentum following the intervention of external groups and parallel initiatives that allegedly created confusion among stakeholders. The SNPIAC also experienced internal disagreements after some members of Nimisha Priya's family began supporting separate campaigns led by other individuals.
The organisation has since restructured its efforts and stated that it remains united in pursuing all available legal and diplomatic avenues for her release.
In a parallel effort to save her daughter, Nimisha Priya's mother, Prema Kumari, travelled to Yemen despite security concerns and ongoing conflict in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs had initially opposed her travel citing safety risks, prompting her to approach the courts for permission.
After securing legal clearance, she travelled to Yemen and was able to meet her daughter in prison. However, the deteriorating security situation and logistical difficulties in war-affected regions prevented her from meeting Talal's family personally to seek forgiveness and negotiate a settlement. Prema was forced to return home without meeting her daughter.
The Case That Shocked Kerala
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kollengode in Palakkad, Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2012 following her marriage with Tomy Thomas, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district and later established a medical clinic in partnership with Talal.
According to her family and supporters, the relationship between the two later deteriorated significantly.
They alleged that Talal confiscated her passport and subjected her to abuse and harassment, leaving her unable to return to India.
In an attempt to retrieve her travel documents and escape the situation, Nimisha Priya and another Yemeni woman allegedly administered sedatives to Talal. The situation subsequently escalated and Talal later died. His body was later discovered inside a water tank at the clinic premises.
In 2017, Nimisha Priya was convicted of murder by a Yemeni court and sentenced to death, while her co-accused received life imprisonment. Her appeals before higher courts in Yemen were subsequently rejected, exhausting her regular legal remedies.
Last-Minute Reprieve
The final breakthrough came during a tense period in July 2025 when Nimisha Priya's execution was reportedly imminent. Kanthapuram contacted Habib Umar on July 11, 2025, triggering urgent discussions involving Talal's relatives, judicial representatives and members of Yemen's consultative institutions. These efforts resulted in a decision to suspend the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025. The execution was formally frozen two days earlier, providing a lifeline for the Keralite nurse and opening the door for further negotiations.
With legal options in Yemen largely exhausted and negotiations with the victim's family yet to reach a conclusion, supporters believe that a decisive diplomatic initiative by the Government of India may now be crucial to securing Nimisha Priya's eventual release and repatriation.
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