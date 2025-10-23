ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | We Are Your Friends, Says New Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal

Jaipur: In a major reshuffle in the Rajasthan Police Department, 34 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred and Sachin Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Jaipur.

Mittal, known for his strong administrative track record and serving as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), has replaced Biju George Joseph.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Mittal expressed his commitment to effectively combat cybercrime, organised crime and drug trafficking. He also spoke about initiating steps to ensure women's safety and appealed to people to consider police as their friend.

Combating Cybercrime Through Technology

Mittal said that the priorities that have been set by the government and police for Jaipur will be vigorously pursued. "Cybercrime poses a significant challenge for the police today. Cybercriminals are constantly evolving new tactics through upgraded technologies. So, in order to combat them, we need to focus on new technology and upgrade our existing resources," he said.

He said that a proposal has been sent to the state government in this regard and it is expected to get approved soon. Until then, all existing resources and technology will be fully utilised to crack down cybercrime and cybercriminals, he said. Along with this, efforts will also be underway to combat all kinds of organised crimes, he added.