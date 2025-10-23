Exclusive | We Are Your Friends, Says New Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal
Sachin Mittal, with experience of handling key assignments, has replaced Biju George Joseph, who had been serving as Jaipur police commissioner since August 2023.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Jaipur: In a major reshuffle in the Rajasthan Police Department, 34 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred and Sachin Mittal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Jaipur.
Mittal, known for his strong administrative track record and serving as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), has replaced Biju George Joseph.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Mittal expressed his commitment to effectively combat cybercrime, organised crime and drug trafficking. He also spoke about initiating steps to ensure women's safety and appealed to people to consider police as their friend.
Combating Cybercrime Through Technology
Mittal said that the priorities that have been set by the government and police for Jaipur will be vigorously pursued. "Cybercrime poses a significant challenge for the police today. Cybercriminals are constantly evolving new tactics through upgraded technologies. So, in order to combat them, we need to focus on new technology and upgrade our existing resources," he said.
He said that a proposal has been sent to the state government in this regard and it is expected to get approved soon. Until then, all existing resources and technology will be fully utilised to crack down cybercrime and cybercriminals, he said. Along with this, efforts will also be underway to combat all kinds of organised crimes, he added.
Mittal said a separate post has been created to handle organised crime and an officer has been appointed to head it. "This unit will work specifically to curb organised crime. By working in teams and through proper coordination, organised crime will be curbed in the state capital," he said.
Drug Trafficking, Women's Safety
"Operation Clean Sweep is already being conducted by the Jaipur Police Commissionerate to effectively combat drug trafficking by targeting suppliers and networks. This campaign has been very successful and will be expanded to further curb drug addiction along with trafficking," Mittal explained.
According to Mittal, the new criminal laws specifically addresses women's safety and crimes against them. Time limits have been set for speedy investigations in such cases and efforts will be made to complete probes within the time limits set up by the laws, he said adding that programmes and campaigns related to women's safety will be closely followed.
Emphasising on improving communication between the police and the public, Mittal appealed to people to consider police as their friends. "We are your friends. An all out effort will be made to meet the public's expectations from the police," he said.
The new police commissioner also appealed residents to provide information related to crimes and criminals to the police so that timely action can be taken.
