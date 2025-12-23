Exclusive | Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Says Narayan Rane Should Have Campaigned Harder In Malvan
Ravindra Chavan blamed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane for not campaigning enough.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
By Pratidnya Pawar
Mumbai: The BJP won 29 out of the 32 seats in the coastal Konkan region in the recently held local bodies polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 2, and the Congress won one. However, in Malvan specifically, 15 seats were won by Shiv Sena while the BJP managed to win only 5 seats.
In November, prior to the local body elections in Maharashtra, former Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nilesh Rane, who is a legislator from Shiv Sena, barged into a house of a BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar, in Malvan, claiming he had kept cash to distribute to voters. Nilesh claimed it was a successful "sting operation". Immediately after this, Kenavadekar filed an FIR at the Malvan police station against Shiv Sena Nilesh Rane on the charge that he is a businessman and needs to keep cash around.
BJP Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan had to make a quick visit to Konkan to settle the angry party workers and ensure things don't spill out of hand. However, the BJP suffered a huge setback in the local body elections.
"The outcome would have been different if Narayan Rane had campaigned harder. Rane should have backed the BJP candidates during the Konkan campaign," Chavan told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.
Chavan showered praises on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan said, "Our leader Fadnavis has shown the way with his tireless campaigning. The clean sweep by the BJP is solely thanks to Fadnavis's efforts."
In the recently concluded local body and municipal council elections, Chavan said the overall performance of the BJP was good. Out of the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, won in 215 seats. Of these, the BJP won 129 seats. Chavan said the people have shown their faith in Fadnavis's leadership.
"A total of 215 mayors from the Mahayuti alliance were elected, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi secured only 50 mayoral positions. Once again, it shows the BJP has emerged as the largest elected party in Maharashtra," said Chavan.
Among the reasons he credited for the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, Chavan said, of disbursing funds as compensation to farmers on time was among the leading one.
Speaking about the election results in Marathwada, Chavan said that the government had taken decisions to provide relief to the people affected by the floods across Maharashtra, and the people received timely assistance.
Meanwhile, speaking of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Chavan said, development and infra projects are the stellar winning points for the city.
"The development work being done in Mumbai is an important issue for us. Today, we have the metro running and the coastal road opened for the people, so that they can travel smoothly in this city. Our focus will always be on development," Chavan said.
Speaking of the Air Quality Index, Chavan said, "While air quality is an important issue for Congress in the Mumbai municipal elections, it is development for us."
Read More