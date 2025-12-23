ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Says Narayan Rane Should Have Campaigned Harder In Malvan

By Pratidnya Pawar

Mumbai: The BJP won 29 out of the 32 seats in the coastal Konkan region in the recently held local bodies polls. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 2, and the Congress won one. However, in Malvan specifically, 15 seats were won by Shiv Sena while the BJP managed to win only 5 seats.

In November, prior to the local body elections in Maharashtra, former Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nilesh Rane, who is a legislator from Shiv Sena, barged into a house of a BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar, in Malvan, claiming he had kept cash to distribute to voters. Nilesh claimed it was a successful "sting operation". Immediately after this, Kenavadekar filed an FIR at the Malvan police station against Shiv Sena Nilesh Rane on the charge that he is a businessman and needs to keep cash around.

BJP Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan had to make a quick visit to Konkan to settle the angry party workers and ensure things don't spill out of hand. However, the BJP suffered a huge setback in the local body elections.

"The outcome would have been different if Narayan Rane had campaigned harder. Rane should have backed the BJP candidates during the Konkan campaign," Chavan told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

Chavan showered praises on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan said, "Our leader Fadnavis has shown the way with his tireless campaigning. The clean sweep by the BJP is solely thanks to Fadnavis's efforts."

In the recently concluded local body and municipal council elections, Chavan said the overall performance of the BJP was good. Out of the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, won in 215 seats. Of these, the BJP won 129 seats. Chavan said the people have shown their faith in Fadnavis's leadership.