Raj Thackeray Will Be The Biggest Loser In Civic Polls, Says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Ahead of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Marathi voters are in full support of the BJP.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Mumbai: With civic elections returning to Maharashtra after nine years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning big and claimed that Raj Thackeray's alliance with Uddhav Thackeray is in no way going to change the outcome of the polls. In fact, Fadnavis asserted, Raj Thackeray will be the biggest loser in the upcoming elections.
During a conversation with ETV Bharat's Prajakta Pol, CM Fadnavis said, "Mumbai's Marathi voters are supporting the BJP" in these elections and added, in 26 of the 29 municipal corporations, Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) would have mayors. However, he did not address concerns over three municipal corporations in which the BJP is expected to fall short.
These 29 Municipal Corporations in the state are going to polls on January 15 after nine long years. In the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the original Shiv Sena and the BJP had been in power for 20 years, as an alliance, which changed in 2017. Talking about the BMC election, Fadnavis said the BJP has strong support among Marathi voters and that Raj Thackeray joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray will not affect the results.
Here are excerpts from the conversation:
ETVB: Do you think the Marathi vote, that Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are banking on, will be decisive even for the BJP?
Devendra Fadnavis: Yes, the Marathi vote is decisive. We have seen that these voters are known to support the Shiv Sena (UBT) party in recent years. However, the Marathi issue will not be decisive for the Thackerays in these elections. The two brothers have a misconception that a group of Marathi voters still support them. BJP has contested against Uddhav Thackeray's party in both the 2014 and 2024 elections, and we won more seats in Mumbai than they did in both these elections. We know that in the last three elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024, BJP has remained stable while performance of all the other parties was impacted. We got 15-16 seats in Mumbai during the Assembly elections, which would not have been possible without the Marathi votes.
ETVB: As you said, in the last two elections, BJP could get 15 seats in Mumbai for Assembly seats. However, this time the alliances have changed. MNS has forged an alliance with the SS (UBT). Will Raj help to consolidate the Marathi vote?
Fadnavis: Even if Raj Thackeray has joined Uddhav Thackeray, it will not make any difference. In fact, Raj will be the biggest loser in these elections. Raj's alliance, however, is going to help Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackerays are not a brand anymore. Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, was a brand. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are not brands at all. Also, if we talk about decisive votes, for the BJP, the Muslim voters will be strategic. We have been seeing that they have voted against the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. Therefore, Muslim voters will be strategic in the current BMC elections.
ETVB: Fadnavis ji, you have been saying in your campaigns that the BJP speaks only on development and have alleged that the Thackerays are partisan. Then what prompted you to get back at Raj, who in the presentation has alleged that the BJP government has supported industrialist Gautam Adani to set up industries across India in the last 10 years?
Fadnavis: In elections, leaders cannot speak only of development; one also needs to speak on numerous issues and counter the allegations made by a politician against our leaders. Also, if we do not address the allegations made against us and do not counter them, then voters tend to believe those allegations. Hence, I felt it necessary to give a proper and befitting reply. I have spoken about such political issues only in Mumbai; in all other cities, I have addressed only issues on development.
ETVB: There have been a few unprecedented patterns seen in these elections. Even before the polling day, 68 candidates were elected unopposed. There are allegations that Speaker of the Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, intimidated rival party candidates. There have been police and court complaints alleging that the BJP paid money. What do you have to say?
Fadnavis: A formal complaint has been lodged against those who levelled accusations against Rahul Narvekar without any evidence. We would have used force in Mumbai to obtain uncontested candidates. If we wanted to secure unopposed candidates through force, we would have done it. But not one such instance happened in Mumbai. The highest number occurred in Kalyan-Dombivli, where Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) is strong. However, the BJP's strength has also increased. They could not find candidates and that is why they are making allegations. I would like to mention the case of Kirit Somaiya, whom the entire Opposition considers their staunch enemy. Yet they did not field any strong candidate against Neil Somaiya. Why did they spare him and allow him to win unopposed? They should contest against him. Therefore, all their allegations of intimidation and bribes are false.
ETVB: Talking about Nationalist Congress Party, both Sharad and Ajit Pawar have come together. After the counting, if the BJP may require numbers, would you take support from them?
Fadnavis (laughing): We had decided not to criticise each other during the election campaign, but Ajit Pawar lost his balance. We would take all our Mahayuti parties in the 29 municipal corporations, but now we will not include Ajit Pawar in it. Also, we will form the majority in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. He will not be required even in the BMC.
ETVB: What about the future of your alliance with NCP, Ajit Pawar?
Fadnavis: Currently, the two NCP parties are contesting elections only in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and have gone separate in 27 corporations. However, if they come together again in the future, we (BJP) will decide our stand accordingly.
ETVB: What will be the first decisions the BJP will take if the party wins the BMC elections?
Fadnavis: We will first implement transparency in all decisions and policies of the BMC. Whenever we have been given an opportunity to be a part of the BMC administration (Shiv Sena-BJP alliance ruled BMC for 20 years till 2017), we ensured there was transparency. As regards the tender process, earlier fewer would apply; we ensured around 15-16 contractors or agencies would apply. We ensured there was not a monopoly of only a handful of people. We will continue with this form of governance if BJP is elected.
ETVB: What do you fear the most in these elections?
Fadnavis: I believe if the voter turnout is good, we will easily win with a good margin. However, my only fear is that if the voting percentage is low, then it changes a few calculations. We will finalise the mayoral candidate after a discussion with all, though the numbers will not be the decisive factor.
