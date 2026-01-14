ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Will Be The Biggest Loser In Civic Polls, Says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: With civic elections returning to Maharashtra after nine years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning big and claimed that Raj Thackeray's alliance with Uddhav Thackeray is in no way going to change the outcome of the polls. In fact, Fadnavis asserted, Raj Thackeray will be the biggest loser in the upcoming elections.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat's Prajakta Pol, CM Fadnavis said, "Mumbai's Marathi voters are supporting the BJP" in these elections and added, in 26 of the 29 municipal corporations, Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) would have mayors. However, he did not address concerns over three municipal corporations in which the BJP is expected to fall short.

These 29 Municipal Corporations in the state are going to polls on January 15 after nine long years. In the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the original Shiv Sena and the BJP had been in power for 20 years, as an alliance, which changed in 2017. Talking about the BMC election, Fadnavis said the BJP has strong support among Marathi voters and that Raj Thackeray joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray will not affect the results.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

ETVB: Do you think the Marathi vote, that Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are banking on, will be decisive even for the BJP?

Devendra Fadnavis: Yes, the Marathi vote is decisive. We have seen that these voters are known to support the Shiv Sena (UBT) party in recent years. However, the Marathi issue will not be decisive for the Thackerays in these elections. The two brothers have a misconception that a group of Marathi voters still support them. BJP has contested against Uddhav Thackeray's party in both the 2014 and 2024 elections, and we won more seats in Mumbai than they did in both these elections. We know that in the last three elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024, BJP has remained stable while performance of all the other parties was impacted. We got 15-16 seats in Mumbai during the Assembly elections, which would not have been possible without the Marathi votes.

ETVB: As you said, in the last two elections, BJP could get 15 seats in Mumbai for Assembly seats. However, this time the alliances have changed. MNS has forged an alliance with the SS (UBT). Will Raj help to consolidate the Marathi vote?

Fadnavis: Even if Raj Thackeray has joined Uddhav Thackeray, it will not make any difference. In fact, Raj will be the biggest loser in these elections. Raj's alliance, however, is going to help Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackerays are not a brand anymore. Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, was a brand. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are not brands at all. Also, if we talk about decisive votes, for the BJP, the Muslim voters will be strategic. We have been seeing that they have voted against the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. Therefore, Muslim voters will be strategic in the current BMC elections.

ETVB: Fadnavis ji, you have been saying in your campaigns that the BJP speaks only on development and have alleged that the Thackerays are partisan. Then what prompted you to get back at Raj, who in the presentation has alleged that the BJP government has supported industrialist Gautam Adani to set up industries across India in the last 10 years?

Fadnavis: In elections, leaders cannot speak only of development; one also needs to speak on numerous issues and counter the allegations made by a politician against our leaders. Also, if we do not address the allegations made against us and do not counter them, then voters tend to believe those allegations. Hence, I felt it necessary to give a proper and befitting reply. I have spoken about such political issues only in Mumbai; in all other cities, I have addressed only issues on development.

ETVB: There have been a few unprecedented patterns seen in these elections. Even before the polling day, 68 candidates were elected unopposed. There are allegations that Speaker of the Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, intimidated rival party candidates. There have been police and court complaints alleging that the BJP paid money. What do you have to say?