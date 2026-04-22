ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: Postal Ballot Eludes Centenarian Residing In Remote Forest Of Tamil Nadu

Injikuzhi, however, is a different story. To reach thes village, one must traverse approximately 25 kilometres through a dense forest terrain from the Karaiyar Dam. There are no government offices, telecommunication facilities—or even a single shop—to be found there. In fact, Injikuzhi is essentially a dense jungle inhabited by wild animals such as elephants, leopards, bears, and wild boars. It is precisely for this reason that the Kanikkar (or Kani) tribal people vacated their settlements and moved down to the plains.

One can reach the Karaiyar Dam by traveling approximately seven kilometres along a hilly road from Papanasam. Situated nearby are amenities such as a post office, a primary health centre, schools, and Forest Department offices. The area is home to Kanikkar tribal settlements known as Agasthiyar Colony, Chinna Mylar, and Periya Mylar. Since government offices and telecommunication facilities are available here, living in the locality poses no significant difficulty.

Located within the dense forest region of the Western Ghats, near Papanasam, lies a Kanikkar tribal village known as 'Injikuzhi'. A century ago, more than 100 Kanikkar tribal families resided here. However, over time, they all left the forest and migrated to the vicinity of the Karaiyar Dam in pursuit of education, employment, and livelihood opportunities.

When questioned about this, officials said, "So what if she couldn't cast a postal vote? She can simply go to the polling station on election day and cast her vote in person." However, for the centenarian, traversing through forests, mountains, and rivers to reach the polling station is by no means an easy task.

A procedure exists allowing elderly citizens over the age of 85 and persons with disabilities to cast their votes via postal ballot from the comfort of their homes, taking their physical health into consideration. With the postal voting process for the 2026 Assembly elections now concluded, the fact that Kuttiyammal's name was missing from the list of individuals eligible for postal voting has come as a shock to her relatives.

A mechanism to ensure the elderly and those residing in remote areas are able to exercise their franchise is postal ballot. However, officials responsible for executing the task conveniently overlooked the voting rights of 105-year-old Kuttiyammal, who resides deep within the forest in the Western Ghats, near Papanasam in the Tirunelveli district.

At present, only six individuals reside in Injikuzhi- Kuttiyammal, her sons Sankara Pandian and Vanaraj, her son-in-law Vijayan, and her relatives Sridhar and his wife, Vasanthi.

Within the group, Kuttiyammal is an exception as the remaining five spend most of their days in Karaiyar. They visit Injikuzhi only for a day or two each month. Yet, it is truly astonishing that Kuttiyammal—who has reached the age of 105—has steadfastly refused to leave Injikuzhi, choosing instead to live there all alone with unwavering determination.

A few months ago, a team of ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, with necessary permission from the Forest Department, traveled across forests and hills to reach Injikuzhi. Kuttiyammal, while talking to the team said, “I love this forest. I love the sounds of the elephants I will not leave the place.”

When the team last visited Injikuzhi, Kuttiyammal—due to advanced age—was unable to walk properly and moved about in a stooped posture. Her entire body appeared frail, her skin was wrinkled, and she resembled a ripe, aged fruit. Consequently, it would be extremely difficult for her to traverse the forests and hills to reach Karaiyar just to cast her vote.

Furthermore, to travel from Injikuzhi to Karaiyar, one must trek approximately 25 kilometers through dense forest. Since she is unable to descend from her remote location to cast her vote in person, her relatives had hoped that the government would make arrangements for her to cast a postal ballot. However, once again, the prospect of Kuttiyammal casting her vote remains uncertain.

The public sentiment is that "100 percent voter turnout" should not remain a mere slogan, but must be translated into concrete action. To achieve this, it is the duty of the Election Commission—without dismissing even a single vote as insignificant—to overcome significant logistical challenges to ensure that every eligible vote, such as this one, is successfully registered. However, the fact that election officials have, thus far, failed to address the issue of Kuttiyammal's solitary vote has raised eyebrows among social activists.

The team contacted the Nellai District Election Tahsildar's office regarding the matter. An official said, "A few months ago, as part of the SIR process, we conducted a door-to-door survey to identify individuals over the age of 85 and persons with disabilities who would be eligible for postal ballots. During the exercise, relatives of households containing such individuals provided the necessary information to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Based on the data, a list of individuals eligible for postal voting was compiled. It is possible that Kuttiyammal's relatives failed to inform the BLOs about her situation. Consequently, there is a likelihood that her name was inadvertently omitted from the voter list."

Official Negligence?

When ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team contacted District Election Officer (and District Collector) Sukumar for his comments on this issue, he replied, "The Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi is the official responsible for overseeing that specific region. You may direct your inquiries to him. I, too, will look into the matter." Beyond this response, however, he offered no concrete solution regarding how Kuttiyammal might be enabled to cast her vote.

A Plea

Speaking to the team regarding the matter, Ayyappan—a relative of Kuttiyammal—stated, “Since my grandmother is advanced in age, she is unable to walk. She has not cast her vote in the last five elections. Even this time, the government has made no arrangements to enable her to vote. She has also not been provided the facility of postal voting. They speak of achieving 100% voter turnout; yet, one wonders how many elderly people in remote hill villages like ours have been neglected in such manner? Therefore, the Election Commission must make special arrangements to ensure that my grandmother is able to cast her vote.”