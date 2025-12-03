ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive| No Land Records, No Survey: Governor Reveals Why Arunachal’s Biggest Development Roadblock Is Also Its Most Urgent Challenge

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh, India’s largest Northeastern state and one of the world’s 20 richest biodiversity zones, is accelerating through a phase of rapid modernisation. Roads, hydropower projects, village connectivity programmes, and tourism circuits have transformed once-inaccessible areas over the past decade. But even as development picks up pace, the state’s most fundamental governance gap remains unresolved.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd) told ETV Bharat that geospatial technology, including GIS, GPS, drones, satellite imagery, and digital maps, has become an essential tool for smart and evidence-based governance.

“The biggest problem that we have is that Arunachal does not have any land survey at all. There is no khasra-khatauni, there are no pattas. Land belongs to the community,” Governor Parnaik said at a recent interface with scientists and planners.

“This may have worked traditionally, but in today’s environment, when the state is in a developmental mode, it causes a lot of anxiety," he added.

From infrastructure to town planning, from village amenities to disaster preparedness, every sector in Arunachal Pradesh depends on a basic foundation that still does not exist: modern, geo-referenced land records. And the implications are huge.

80% Forest Cover, 0% Land Survey

Arunachal Pradesh’s landscape is unique and challenging. Nearly 80% of its territory is under forest cover, a feature that makes environmental protection one of the most complex governance tasks. Infrastructure projects—whether highways, hydropower tunnels, schools, or hospitals—must inevitably pass through forested land, requiring approvals and compensatory afforestation.

But the absence of any formal land records intensifies this complexity. Land in the state is communally owned by tribes, and boundaries are determined locally through customs, not maps. “This system has preserved culture and autonomy,” the Governor said, and added, “but it leaves planners without the basic tools they need.”

As a result, every project, big or small, faces delays, boundary disputes, and anxiety among local communities. Even the expansion of small towns, institutional campuses, and urban planning exercises becomes difficult without cadastral maps. To initiate change, the government has begun LiDAR-based surveys in select urban centres like Itanagar, but full coverage across the state, spread over rugged mountains, will take time and resources.

A Scattered Population, A Governance Puzzle

Nearly 80% of Arunachal’s population lives in villages. But unlike other states, these villages are extremely small and scattered, often with just 10 to 30 households per settlement. “How do you provide amenities to such sparsely located villages?” the Governor asked. Schools, dispensaries, community halls, roads and water supply networks become difficult to place when villages are fragmented and undocumented on any modern map.

The state is now adopting a cluster model, grouping small hamlets so each cluster can have a school, dispensary, town hall, and shared services. “But unless we have the ability to analyse the terrain, land ownership, distances, and forest clearances accurately, planning becomes difficult for governance and monitoring,” the Governor said. Geospatial technology, he emphasised, is key to solving this.

A History of Isolation, A Future of Transformation

Arunachal’s struggles with land surveys are deeply rooted in its history. During British rule, the region remained largely untouched. The colonial administration stopped at the Inner Line, leaving the territory isolated for decades. Traditional land ownership survived undisturbed and without documentation.

At Independence, the region was administered as the North-East Frontier Tract, later becoming NEFA, and finally a full state. But unlike neighbouring states, Arunachal remained without infrastructure and without surveys.

The state’s location on the eastern Himalayas, one of the world’s most active seismic zones (IV and V), added to the challenges. Road-building was difficult, and institutions took time to reach remote areas.

Yet the past 10 years have seen dramatic change:

4,000 km of roads built in just 4–5 years.

The Vibrant Village Programme is reducing the isolation of border villages.

Reverse migration as people return from towns to rejuvenated rural clusters.

A strong cultural resurgence among 26 tribes living in harmony.

A deeply rooted nationalistic sentiment: “Everywhere you go, people greet you with Jai Hind,” the Governor said.

But rapid development now demands one essential upgrade: a modern land information system.

China’s Claims Heighten the Urgency

The land-survey challenge is not merely administrative; it is geopolitical. “The Chinese border is a major concern,” the Governor said. “China continues to claim Arunachal as part of it. This causes a lot of embarrassment and agony to the people.”

Accurate land records, village boundaries, and terrain-mapped infrastructure are essential for:

border management

protecting local communities

validating India’s administrative presence

countering false territorial narratives.

The absence of documented land also increases vulnerability for border settlements and makes it harder to monitor infrastructure or track encroachments.

A State Prone to Disasters, Missing Core Early-Warning Tools

Arunachal Pradesh is prone to: