ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: Karnataka JDS Leader Bava Defends Kerala CM Satheesan's Mangaluru Visit, Denies Political Or Adani Link

Kasaragod: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA Mohiuddin Bava has strongly defended Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan amid the controversy surrounding the latter’s past visit to Mangaluru, asserting that the meeting was purely personal and had "absolutely no political agenda."

Speaking in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Bava dismissed allegations that political negotiations or discussions involving the Adani Group took place during the visit. He went a step further, declaring that he was prepared to quit politics altogether if anyone could prove that any such political deal or discussion had occurred.

The controversy pertains to an airport reception in Mangaluru during the period when Satheesan was serving as Leader of the Opposition in Kerala. Satheesan had reportedly travelled through Mangaluru en route to the Mookambika Temple, following which photographs and visuals of him being received by Bava and fellow JDS leader BM Farooq surfaced on social media and triggered political speculation.

Clarifying the circumstances, Bava said the reception was nothing more than a gesture of personal friendship that had existed for years across political boundaries. He urged critics not to attach political motives to what he described as a private and cordial interaction.

Addressing allegations regarding a supposed secret meeting involving Adani Group, Bava acknowledged that Kishore Alva, executive director and president of Adani Group in Karnataka, was present at a dinner hosted at Farooq's residence, which Satheesan attended. However, he insisted that Alva's presence was coincidental and not part of any planned political discussion

"There were no official talks, no political negotiations and certainly no hidden agenda," Bava said, adding that attempts to portray the gathering as controversial were deliberate distortions of facts.