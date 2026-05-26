Exclusive: Karnataka JDS Leader Bava Defends Kerala CM Satheesan's Mangaluru Visit, Denies Political Or Adani Link
"There were no official talks, no political negotiations and certainly no hidden agenda," Mohiuddin Bava tells ETV Bharat's Sandeep Balakrishnan in Kasaragod on Tuesday morning.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Kasaragod: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA Mohiuddin Bava has strongly defended Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan amid the controversy surrounding the latter’s past visit to Mangaluru, asserting that the meeting was purely personal and had "absolutely no political agenda."
Speaking in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Bava dismissed allegations that political negotiations or discussions involving the Adani Group took place during the visit. He went a step further, declaring that he was prepared to quit politics altogether if anyone could prove that any such political deal or discussion had occurred.
The controversy pertains to an airport reception in Mangaluru during the period when Satheesan was serving as Leader of the Opposition in Kerala. Satheesan had reportedly travelled through Mangaluru en route to the Mookambika Temple, following which photographs and visuals of him being received by Bava and fellow JDS leader BM Farooq surfaced on social media and triggered political speculation.
Clarifying the circumstances, Bava said the reception was nothing more than a gesture of personal friendship that had existed for years across political boundaries. He urged critics not to attach political motives to what he described as a private and cordial interaction.
Addressing allegations regarding a supposed secret meeting involving Adani Group, Bava acknowledged that Kishore Alva, executive director and president of Adani Group in Karnataka, was present at a dinner hosted at Farooq's residence, which Satheesan attended. However, he insisted that Alva's presence was coincidental and not part of any planned political discussion
"There were no official talks, no political negotiations and certainly no hidden agenda," Bava said, adding that attempts to portray the gathering as controversial were deliberate distortions of facts.
The former MLA also launched a sharp attack on factions within the Congress party, alleging that internal rivals of Satheesan were behind the controversy. According to him, photographs and videos from the airport reception were selectively leaked to mislead the Congress High Command and create suspicion around the Chief Minister.
Bava alleged that certain political groups, along with sections opposed to Satheesan's leadership, were orchestrating sustained campaigns aimed at damaging the Chief Minister's public image and weakening confidence in the government’s welfare initiatives through "organised misinformation".
Without naming individuals, he claimed there was a coordinated attempt to politically isolate Satheesan by turning even personal relationships into controversies.
At the same time, Bava maintained that his association with leaders across party lines was nothing unusual in Kerala politics. He noted that he shares cordial personal ties not only with Satheesan but also with several senior Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and A K Antony.
Bava appealed to the media and public not to politicise personal friendships and urged journalists to examine the facts responsibly instead of amplifying ''fabricated narratives created for political gain''.
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