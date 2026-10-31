ETV Bharat / state

'Odd Yet Tough Job': The Life And Struggles Of Country's Sole Executioner Pawan Jallad

Meerut : 'Jallad', a Hindi term that means executioner or hangman, is often used for people who are extremely cruel or merciless. But Pawan Jallad, the country's sole executioner, is anything but heartless. In fact, Pawan does not want 'Jallad' in front his first name as he says his post is that of 'Dandpal', as per government records.

Pawan, a resident of UP's Meerut, who is called to execute those convicted of rarest of rare crimes, inherited the task from his father. But Pawan is struggling as gets a meagre fixed salary of Rs 10,000 which he said is grossly inadequate in the present times.

When Pawan's grandfather passed away, his father took over the task. After Pawan's father passed away, he took up the task and he has been at it for the last 12 years. Pawan Jallad was named Siddhiram by his parents but due to the nature of his work, he came to be known as Pawan Jallad.

Pawan recalls he wished death for people who committed serious offences. "I saw my grandfather hanging criminals. My father also chose the same profession, and I felt that if a criminal was hanged after being convicted, it would definitely bring peace to my heart. I decided that I too would become an executioner," he said. Pawan said he used to accompany his grandfather to prisons whenever the latter had hang a criminal.

"In 1987, my grandfather, late Kalu Ram Jallad, hanged the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He subsequently hanged notorious criminals Ranga and Billa and several other death row convicts," he said.

Pawan came to limelight when he hanged the culprits of the Nirbhaya rape and murder in Delhi. Pawan said that the perpetrators of the brutality that took place in Delhi received the punishment they deserved.

Now, Muskan and her lover, convicted for killing her husband stuffing his body in a drum, have been sentenced to death. "Although the process will take time, I am eagerly awaiting the execution of such murderers as soon as possible. We are eagerly awaiting the death warrant to be issued," Pawan said.

Pawan Jallad (ETV Bharat)

Pawan said he wants his son to become an executioner as well. "Before I die, I will teach my son the duties of an executioner. Now, whenever there is an opportunity for an execution, I will take him there and teach him the entire process of hanging a criminal and how the execution is carried out after the sentence is served," he said.

Pawan is now a known face in Meerut but the term 'Jallad' in his name brings along with it a stigma. "I'm an executioner, why should I feel bad about it? Many people affectionately call me "Pawan Ji." Whenever I go to the police station or court, I'm treated with respect," he said.

However, Pawan said even as he carries the stigma of being an executioner, he still struggles to feed his family. "I'm also a human being, I have feelings, and my family has feelings." His eyes welled up with tears as he said, "The tag of executioner doesn't justify the price." Pawan said he gets a mere Rs 10,000 per month.