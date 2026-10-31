'Odd Yet Tough Job': The Life And Struggles Of Country's Sole Executioner Pawan Jallad
Pawan inherited the task from his father but does not want to be known as a 'Jallad' but 'Dandpal', reports Shripal Tevatia.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Meerut: 'Jallad', a Hindi term that means executioner or hangman, is often used for people who are extremely cruel or merciless. But Pawan Jallad, the country's sole executioner, is anything but heartless. In fact, Pawan does not want 'Jallad' in front his first name as he says his post is that of 'Dandpal', as per government records.
Pawan, a resident of UP's Meerut, who is called to execute those convicted of rarest of rare crimes, inherited the task from his father. But Pawan is struggling as gets a meagre fixed salary of Rs 10,000 which he said is grossly inadequate in the present times.
When Pawan's grandfather passed away, his father took over the task. After Pawan's father passed away, he took up the task and he has been at it for the last 12 years. Pawan Jallad was named Siddhiram by his parents but due to the nature of his work, he came to be known as Pawan Jallad.
Pawan recalls he wished death for people who committed serious offences. "I saw my grandfather hanging criminals. My father also chose the same profession, and I felt that if a criminal was hanged after being convicted, it would definitely bring peace to my heart. I decided that I too would become an executioner," he said. Pawan said he used to accompany his grandfather to prisons whenever the latter had hang a criminal.
"In 1987, my grandfather, late Kalu Ram Jallad, hanged the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He subsequently hanged notorious criminals Ranga and Billa and several other death row convicts," he said.
Pawan came to limelight when he hanged the culprits of the Nirbhaya rape and murder in Delhi. Pawan said that the perpetrators of the brutality that took place in Delhi received the punishment they deserved.
Now, Muskan and her lover, convicted for killing her husband stuffing his body in a drum, have been sentenced to death. "Although the process will take time, I am eagerly awaiting the execution of such murderers as soon as possible. We are eagerly awaiting the death warrant to be issued," Pawan said.
Pawan said he wants his son to become an executioner as well. "Before I die, I will teach my son the duties of an executioner. Now, whenever there is an opportunity for an execution, I will take him there and teach him the entire process of hanging a criminal and how the execution is carried out after the sentence is served," he said.
Pawan is now a known face in Meerut but the term 'Jallad' in his name brings along with it a stigma. "I'm an executioner, why should I feel bad about it? Many people affectionately call me "Pawan Ji." Whenever I go to the police station or court, I'm treated with respect," he said.
However, Pawan said even as he carries the stigma of being an executioner, he still struggles to feed his family. "I'm also a human being, I have feelings, and my family has feelings." His eyes welled up with tears as he said, "The tag of executioner doesn't justify the price." Pawan said he gets a mere Rs 10,000 per month.
Pawan said the government's monetary compensation is simply not enough in the face of such high inflation. He said he has sought remuneration of Rs 30,000.
He said despite financial constraints, he never gave up in the face of adverse circumstances. Pawan said he ensured that his five daughters graduated and got married. Pawan has two sons and he wants his elder son to get a job so that he doesn't have any problems supporting the family. He explains that as long as his father, Mammu Singh Jallad, was alive, he used to work as a laborer to support his children and family.
Pawan said he has tried to secure jobs for his children for which he approached seniors officials and even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I met everyone and pleaded for help, but in vain. My eldest son should get a job. This is a plea I've been making again and again. I have a lot of expectations from the government," he said.
Pawan said he was lucky to have got a house under Kashiram Housing Scheme during the tenure of BSP government led by CM Mayawati in the state. But maintaining the house Pawan said is impossible with his meagre salary.
Pawan said he belongs to a nomadic caste, which has approximately 50,000 families across the state. I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue certificates to members of my caste so that they can get jobs and do well for themselves. "The country has achieved independence, but we still haven't found our identity," he said.
Pawan may be content with his work but the term 'Jallad' does not allow him to get a job. "Whether it's a factory owner or a businessman, they all feel I earn in lakhs and do not offer any job," he said. Pawan said his official position is 'Dandpal' but somehow the term 'Jallad' has become a part of his name and it has only made matters worse.
Pawan said if one or two executions are carried out every year it will send a message to society. "People who become tyrannical, forgetting their relationships, are polluting the social environment. When they are punished for their actions, it will send a message to society and the country," he said.
Pawan says despite his financial problems, he wakes up by 6 am everyday abnd practices yoga and pranayama. He said he has a balanced diet and does not take stress which he said is detrimental to health.
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