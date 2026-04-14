ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: Nari Shakti Vandan Act A 'Historic Opportunity', Says Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia

Chandigarh: The proposed amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which aims to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, has sparked a political debate over its timing. At the same time, controversies involving Haryanvi singers over alleged obscene remarks have drawn strict attention from the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW).

HSCW Chairperson Renu Bhatia addressed both issues in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, strongly backing the Centre's move while warning of strict action against those disrespecting women.

Speaking on the proposed amendment, Bhatia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the move a 'historic opportunity' for women across the country. She said the bill would empower women at every level of governance.

"This is no less than a celebration for the daughters of the country. Every woman will now have the opportunity to rise from Panchayat to Parliament, express her views, and contribute to nation-building," she said.

Responding to the opposition's criticism over the timing of the bill, Bhatia dismissed the concerns as politically motivated. "The opposition has always had its timing wrong. This is not a scheme limited to any one party. It is for all women - irrespective of political affiliation. Even the daughters of opposition leaders stand to benefit," she asserted.

The debate around the bill has intensified amid speculation about its implementation timeline, but Bhatia maintained that the focus should remain on women’s empowerment rather than political narratives.

On the second issue, Bhatia took a tough stance against recent controversies involving Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, who has been summoned by the Commission over alleged indecent remarks.