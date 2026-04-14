Exclusive: Nari Shakti Vandan Act A 'Historic Opportunity', Says Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat's Bhupendra Jishtu, Renu Bhatia strongly backed the Centre's move while warning of strict action against those disrespecting women.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: The proposed amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which aims to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, has sparked a political debate over its timing. At the same time, controversies involving Haryanvi singers over alleged obscene remarks have drawn strict attention from the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW).
HSCW Chairperson Renu Bhatia addressed both issues in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, strongly backing the Centre's move while warning of strict action against those disrespecting women.
Speaking on the proposed amendment, Bhatia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the move a 'historic opportunity' for women across the country. She said the bill would empower women at every level of governance.
"This is no less than a celebration for the daughters of the country. Every woman will now have the opportunity to rise from Panchayat to Parliament, express her views, and contribute to nation-building," she said.
Responding to the opposition's criticism over the timing of the bill, Bhatia dismissed the concerns as politically motivated. "The opposition has always had its timing wrong. This is not a scheme limited to any one party. It is for all women - irrespective of political affiliation. Even the daughters of opposition leaders stand to benefit," she asserted.
The debate around the bill has intensified amid speculation about its implementation timeline, but Bhatia maintained that the focus should remain on women’s empowerment rather than political narratives.
On the second issue, Bhatia took a tough stance against recent controversies involving Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, who has been summoned by the Commission over alleged indecent remarks.
"I speak harshly but clearly - those who use abusive or obscene language against women insult their own upbringing. There is absolutely no forgiveness for such behaviour," she said.
Bhatia revealed that the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned the singer for a hearing on the April 18. She rejected Masoom Sharma's explanation that stress and alcohol led to his remarks.
"First you claim stress, then admit to drinking, and then justify insulting women - this is unacceptable. How can such individuals be role models for the youth? We don't want such icons," she added, calling for strict action.
CM Urged To Take Firm Steps
The Commission has also urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take firm steps against individuals promoting misogynistic content. Bhatia also referred to earlier controversies involving rapper Badshah and his song 'Tattiri', which had drawn criticism for its content. While the singer had appeared before the Commission and promised corrective action, Bhatia warned that repeated apologies cannot excuse repeated offences.
"Words once spoken cannot be taken back. Apologies lose their meaning when the same mistake is repeated. We will review whether meaningful changes have been made," she said.
She emphasised that the Commission will continue to monitor content that disrespects women and will not hesitate to act against offenders. The twin issues - women's political empowerment through reservation and cultural accountability in public discourse - have once again brought the spotlight on gender sensitivity in both politics and popular culture.
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