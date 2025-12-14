ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | From Son's Mass Wedding To Saluting Organ Donors: Madhya Pradesh CM On Family Values And Two Years Of Governance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav speaking to ETV Bharat's Shefali Pandey in Bhopal on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

By Shefali Pandey Bhopal: It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inspired Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to solemnise his son Dr Abhimanyu Yadav's marriage in a mass wedding ceremony recently, in a bid to promote social harmony, simplicity and curb extravagant spending. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat , Chief Minister Yadav spoke about his family as well as the challenges and achievements he faced professionally as his government completed two years in office on Friday (Dec 12). Asked how he convinced his son to opt for a simple wedding ceremony instead of a grand celebration befitting the Chief Minister’s family, Yadav said Prime Minister Modi was the inspiration behind the decision. “The way the Prime Minister visits his mother and interacts with his family... I learned that his brother’s son’s wedding was conducted with great simplicity. A wedding ceremony of the Prime Minister’s brother’s son was completed with only 100 to 200 people present. Such a simple ceremony in itself sends a powerful message,” Yadav said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav speaking to ETV Bharat's Shefali Pandey in Bhopal on Saturday. (ETV Bharat) He revealed that even during his elder son's wedding, the family had only invited 40 to 50 people. "This time, I asked my younger son how it would be if he got married in a mass marriage ceremony? My son is a surgeon, and his wife is also pursuing her postgraduate studies after completing her MBBS. They readily accepted, and we had a wonderful time,” the CM said. Stating that everyone, including him, is part of society and the wedding reflected that, Yadav said he was happy that people from different sections of society took vows with their life partners. "A waiter’s wedding also took place in the same ceremony. A driver's son was also there. A farmer’s son was also getting married. We are all part of the same society,” he said.