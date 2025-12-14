Exclusive | From Son's Mass Wedding To Saluting Organ Donors: Madhya Pradesh CM On Family Values And Two Years Of Governance
CM Mohan Yadav speaks to ETV Bharat, reflecting on his achievements and challenges in last two years and the values he inculcates in his family.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
By Shefali Pandey
Bhopal: It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inspired Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to solemnise his son Dr Abhimanyu Yadav's marriage in a mass wedding ceremony recently, in a bid to promote social harmony, simplicity and curb extravagant spending.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chief Minister Yadav spoke about his family as well as the challenges and achievements he faced professionally as his government completed two years in office on Friday (Dec 12).
Asked how he convinced his son to opt for a simple wedding ceremony instead of a grand celebration befitting the Chief Minister’s family, Yadav said Prime Minister Modi was the inspiration behind the decision.
“The way the Prime Minister visits his mother and interacts with his family... I learned that his brother’s son’s wedding was conducted with great simplicity. A wedding ceremony of the Prime Minister’s brother’s son was completed with only 100 to 200 people present. Such a simple ceremony in itself sends a powerful message,” Yadav said.
He revealed that even during his elder son's wedding, the family had only invited 40 to 50 people.
"This time, I asked my younger son how it would be if he got married in a mass marriage ceremony? My son is a surgeon, and his wife is also pursuing her postgraduate studies after completing her MBBS. They readily accepted, and we had a wonderful time,” the CM said.
Stating that everyone, including him, is part of society and the wedding reflected that, Yadav said he was happy that people from different sections of society took vows with their life partners.
"A waiter’s wedding also took place in the same ceremony. A driver's son was also there. A farmer’s son was also getting married. We are all part of the same society,” he said.
Yadav said that a person who has a great responsibility on his shoulders should also set great examples. "It sends a positive message to society," he said.
During the interview, the Chief Minister said the biggest challenge he faced immediately after taking the oath of office was Naxalism. He said that although the number of Naxalites active in the state was very small, their network was so vast that finding them and forcing them to surrender or eliminating them was a huge challenge.
“I held continuous meetings with officials for two years, and we achieved our goal,” the CM said.
The river interlinking projects, he said, were also a "very big challenge". "There had been ongoing lawsuits with Rajasthan for 20 years regarding water sharing. When the Prime Minister called upon states to come forward in the river interlinking project, to cooperate with each other and move forward, we worked not only on the Ken-Betwa project in Uttar Pradesh but also on the Parvati-Kalisindh project in Rajasthan and the Tapi river interlinking project in Maharashtra.”
Yadav also explained the government's strategy regarding the promises made under the 'Ladli Behna' scheme and the plan for maintaining law and order.
He said that his government is "working diligently" on enhancing the amount women receive under the Ladli Behna scheme. "We have currently increased the amount to Rs 1,500. We are committed to continuing this. Congress spreads lies. A clear message to the Ladli Behna beneficiaries is that their brother will not back down. Congress’s lies will not prevail," he said.
On crimes against women in the state and the government's action plan to prevent them, Yadav said, "We do not tolerate crime under any circumstances. We have even put senior police officers in jail. There is no possibility that criminals will escape. Any kind of negligence in maintaining law and order will not be tolerated; these are clear instructions."
The Chief Minister said there was a continuous need to work on linking Madhya Pradesh’s identity to its history rather than just its geography.
"Our glorious past is being brought to the forefront. Today, the foundation stone for the Vikramaditya Gate was laid in the capital. Earlier, we had laid the foundation stone for the gate dedicated to Raja Bhoj. Similarly, regarding the past that makes us proud, we launched the Krishna Patheya scheme at the sites associated with Lord Krishna’s history, developing those pilgrimage sites," he said.
Asked what was the most significant decision that gave him the greatest satisfaction in the last two years, the Chief Minister said it was his government’s decision to encourage organ donation.
In July this year, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would give a Guard of Honour during the last rites of people who donated their organs.
“My son, Dr Abhimanyu, suggested that we start the Guard of Honour ceremony. He said that it would inspire people towards organ donation. It was his idea, and in reality, this decision has inspired people. People are donating their bodies on a large scale. Many lives are being changed, so such decisions give me satisfaction knowing that we are able to save someone’s life,” he said.
