Exclusive: Expelled From Congress, Odisha Ex-MLA Moquim Says Party Heading Towards Failure
Expelled Congress leader Mohammed Moquim said he has no regrets over writing to party leadership, and claimed Congress needs urgent course correction to taste success.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A day after being expelled from Congress, senior leader and former Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim said he has no regrets over writing letter to the party leadership, even if it cost him his primary membership.
While it was being said that Moquim was expelled for challenging the state leadership, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das made it public on Monday that the former has been removed from the party for "anti-party activities". In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Moquim said he spoke out because he felt the Congress was "heading towards failure" and needed urgent course correction.
"I took a step, and as a result, I was expelled. The continuous failures of the Congress, including poor performances in Bihar, Delhi and Nuapada by-election, had been troubling me for a long time," he said.
"I did not get time to meet (senior Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi. Inspired by his appeal to party workers, I decided to alert the top leadership to prevent further damage. Hence, I wrote a letter to (former Congress president) Sonia Gandhi. I was happy that my letter reached the top leadership, but instead of discussing my concerns, action was taken against me," Moquim said.
Asked whether he was opposing the top leadership despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts to revive the party through initiatives like Bharat Jodo Yatra, Moquim claimed many grassroots leaders were ignored.
He said, "I do not oppose Rahul Gandhi's work. But what happens when grassroots leaders, who are directly connected with the people, are ignored? (Senior Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi has held huge meetings in several places, but the results were not satisfactory. In politics, numbers matter."
Moquim also shared his views on who he feels can be an alternative to Rahul Gandhi in the Congress. Speaking about the leadership and the organisational structure, the former MLA said Congress cannot survive without collective leadership.
"Rahul Gandhi's political approach is questionable. When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he resigned after the party's defeat, taking responsibility. Later, Mallikarjun Kharge became the national president. Young leaders should be given responsibility. Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, DK Shivakumar or leaders who have proven themselves and have public credibility should be given the charge. I had mentioned this clearly in my letter. After Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, Odisha has not seen a strong and successful state-level Congress leader. I suggested that such leaders should be empowered by the All India Congress Committee (AICC)," he said.
On allegations of anti-party activity, Moquim said he paid the price for saying what others were afraid to. "I said what others are afraid to say. Even after being expelled, I have no anger. I did what I believed was right. Time will decide everything. I will discuss about my future steps with my family, colleagues and supporters before taking any decision," he stated.
Moquim also highlighted the reasons for the Congress debacle in Odisha during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recent byelection. "First, many Pradesh Congress Committee presidents start believing they will become Chief Minister, and this leads to internal divisions. They fail to encourage everyone in the party. Second, the party is not connecting with people at the grassroots level. We hold meetings where the party is already strong, but we avoid areas where the party is weak," he maintained.
The ex-MLA also addressed apprehensions over the impact his actions will have on his daughter and MLA Sofia Firdous' political future. "No one brings anyone's future. My daughter has earned her place. People of Cuttack elected her. I believe she will move forward without any obstacle," Moquim expressed.
"(On the next move) I have not decided anything yet. I wrote the letter honestly and accept the party's decision to expel me. I will talk to my well-wishers and colleagues and then decide what to do next," he reiterated.
Moquim, however, chose not to comment when he was asked if his expulsion would affect the Congress party and its future in Odisha. "I still have many friends in the party and maintain good relations with everyone. Bhakta Das is the Pradesh Congress Committee president, and the party has given him a big responsibility. I hope he fulfils it sincerely," he said.
