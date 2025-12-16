ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: Expelled From Congress, Odisha Ex-MLA Moquim Says Party Heading Towards Failure

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: A day after being expelled from Congress, senior leader and former Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim said he has no regrets over writing letter to the party leadership, even if it cost him his primary membership.

While it was being said that Moquim was expelled for challenging the state leadership, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das made it public on Monday that the former has been removed from the party for "anti-party activities". In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Moquim said he spoke out because he felt the Congress was "heading towards failure" and needed urgent course correction.

"I took a step, and as a result, I was expelled. The continuous failures of the Congress, including poor performances in Bihar, Delhi and Nuapada by-election, had been troubling me for a long time," he said.

"I did not get time to meet (senior Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi. Inspired by his appeal to party workers, I decided to alert the top leadership to prevent further damage. Hence, I wrote a letter to (former Congress president) Sonia Gandhi. I was happy that my letter reached the top leadership, but instead of discussing my concerns, action was taken against me," Moquim said.

Asked whether he was opposing the top leadership despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts to revive the party through initiatives like Bharat Jodo Yatra, Moquim claimed many grassroots leaders were ignored.

He said, "I do not oppose Rahul Gandhi's work. But what happens when grassroots leaders, who are directly connected with the people, are ignored? (Senior Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi has held huge meetings in several places, but the results were not satisfactory. In politics, numbers matter."

Moquim also shared his views on who he feels can be an alternative to Rahul Gandhi in the Congress. Speaking about the leadership and the organisational structure, the former MLA said Congress cannot survive without collective leadership.