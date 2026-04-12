ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive: 3 Kashmir Universities Cancel Agreements With US Based Foundation Over Intel Red Flag

FILE - Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the gathering during the Kashmir University Mega Alumni Meet 2025, in Srinagar on Sunday, July 27, 2025. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Three Kashmir-based universities have terminated their agreements with a US-based non-governmental organisation after intelligence agencies flagged its activities.

Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), which is headquartered in Atlanta, United States, and registered as a not-for-profit, non-religious and apolitical organisation, had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST) in 2025, a year after the NGO was founded.

All three universities, in separate official correspondence, have conveyed to KCF about the cancellation of their agreements, ETV Bharat has learnt. At Kashmir University, the joint agreement signed in December 2025 between the two entities was meant for furthering educational initiatives through workshops, seminars and other academic engagements in STEM, humanities and related fields.

However, the letter of cancellation sent by the varsity to the president of the foundation says continuation of the MoU is "not in the larger institutional interest" of the University.