ETV Bharat / state

'No Hope Of Getting Justice,' Manish Sisodia Writes To Judge In Excise Policy Case; Backs Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' Stand

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written a sharp, emotional letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, making it clear that no lawyer will represent him in court.

Following the stance taken earlier by Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia has raised serious questions over the judicial process, and targeted the Centre and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for criticism.

Sisodia expressed deep dissatisfaction in his letter, stating, "I no longer have any hope of getting justice from this system." He added that in the current circumstances, 'Satyagraha' is the only option left. The remark has stirred political circles as it reflects a direct lack of trust in the functioning of the judiciary and investigative agencies.

Like Kejriwal, Sisodia is among 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. While a lower court had granted relief in February, the matter is now pending before the High Court after CBI appealed against the judgement.

Taunt on Tushar Mehta, Mention Of Children’s Future

Highlighting Delhi’s education system, Sisodia wrote, "The future of lakhs of children in Delhi is now in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji." Mehta is representing the government in court. Sisodia, who has been the face of Delhi's education model, indicated that his imprisonment is affecting ongoing reforms in the sector.

Backing Kejriwal’s earlier move, Sisodia said he stands with the decision to step away from active legal participation, alleging that arguments in court lose meaning if the truth is not acknowledged. The development has reignited political tensions in the capital. AAP sources say the party may take the issue to the "court of the people", while the BJP has termed it a "publicity stunt" aimed at influencing the judicial process. Legal experts, however, caution that refusing legal representation could complicate proceedings.

No Lawyer To Represent Sisodia, Echoes Kejriwal’s Move