'No Hope Of Getting Justice,' Manish Sisodia Writes To Judge In Excise Policy Case; Backs Kejriwal's 'Satyagraha' Stand
Sisodia tells the court that no lawyer will appear, questions the justice delivery system, backs Kejriwal, and says Satyagraha is the only option left.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has written a sharp, emotional letter to Delhi High Court Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, making it clear that no lawyer will represent him in court.
Following the stance taken earlier by Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia has raised serious questions over the judicial process, and targeted the Centre and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for criticism.
Sisodia expressed deep dissatisfaction in his letter, stating, "I no longer have any hope of getting justice from this system." He added that in the current circumstances, 'Satyagraha' is the only option left. The remark has stirred political circles as it reflects a direct lack of trust in the functioning of the judiciary and investigative agencies.
Like Kejriwal, Sisodia is among 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. While a lower court had granted relief in February, the matter is now pending before the High Court after CBI appealed against the judgement.
Taunt on Tushar Mehta, Mention Of Children’s Future
Highlighting Delhi’s education system, Sisodia wrote, "The future of lakhs of children in Delhi is now in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji." Mehta is representing the government in court. Sisodia, who has been the face of Delhi's education model, indicated that his imprisonment is affecting ongoing reforms in the sector.
Backing Kejriwal’s earlier move, Sisodia said he stands with the decision to step away from active legal participation, alleging that arguments in court lose meaning if the truth is not acknowledged. The development has reignited political tensions in the capital. AAP sources say the party may take the issue to the "court of the people", while the BJP has termed it a "publicity stunt" aimed at influencing the judicial process. Legal experts, however, caution that refusing legal representation could complicate proceedings.
No Lawyer To Represent Sisodia, Echoes Kejriwal’s Move
After Kejriwal, Sisodia also formally informed the court that he will not be represented by any lawyer and expressed a lack of faith in receiving justice. "From my side as well, no lawyer will appear. The future of your children is in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji. In such a situation, I do not expect justice. I have no option left, except Satyagraha," Sisodia said in his letter, according to party sources.
The development follows Kejriwal’s earlier letter, which raised concerns about the legal process. The AAP has maintained its stance, alleging bias. Kejriwal, in his communication addressed with "utmost respect" to the court, said his decision stems from conscience, even as he maintained faith in the judiciary as an institution.
Court Rejects Recusal Plea
The Delhi High Court had recently dismissed Kejriwal's plea seeking the recusal of Justice Sharma, ruling that the allegations did not meet the legal threshold of a reasonable apprehension of bias and were based on conjecture rather than evidence.
The Court observed that "the courtroom cannot become a theatre of perception", cautioning against attempts to question judicial impartiality without substantive material. It added that allowing such pleas could undermine institutional credibility and set an undesirable precedent.
Rejecting the arguments, the Court clarified that a judge cannot be asked to recuse solely on the basis of perceived bias, absent a direct conflict of interest. It also noted that judicial competence is assessed by higher courts, not litigants, and participation in public or professional events does not compromise impartiality.
In his earlier plea, Kejriwal had raised concerns about the judge's association with certain legal organisations and pointed to what he described as a potential conflict of interest, including her children being empaneled as counsel for the Union government. He also referred to the Solicitor General's role in assigning cases and suggested that these factors could create a perception of bias in a politically sensitive matter.
The High Court, however, rejected these contentions, and the issue has since sparked a wider political debate, with Sisodia's latest letter further intensifying the discourse.
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