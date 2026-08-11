ETV Bharat / state

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Seeks Kejriwal's Response On ED Petition Against Acquittal, Gives 4 Weeks Time

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal four weeks to respond to a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the trial court's decision acquitting him in a case related to non-appearance in response to ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Manoj Jain.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Kejriwal's counsel sought time to file a response, stating that a vakalatnama (authorisation of counsel) had already been filed on his behalf. The court subsequently granted four weeks to submit the response.

Notably, the ED approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's decision acquitting Kejriwal in the case concerning his alleged failure to appear before the agency in response to summons issued in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On January 22, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case. The ED had filed two complaints against him before his arrest, alleging that he had failed to appear in response to summons issued by the agency for questioning.

The case relates specifically to alleged non-compliance with the ED summons and was filed before Kejriwal's arrest.