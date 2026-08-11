Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Seeks Kejriwal's Response On ED Petition Against Acquittal, Gives 4 Weeks Time
Delhi High Court grants Kejriwal four weeks to file his response to ED's plea challenging the trial court's acquittal order.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal four weeks to respond to a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the trial court's decision acquitting him in a case related to non-appearance in response to ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Manoj Jain.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Kejriwal's counsel sought time to file a response, stating that a vakalatnama (authorisation of counsel) had already been filed on his behalf. The court subsequently granted four weeks to submit the response.
Notably, the ED approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's decision acquitting Kejriwal in the case concerning his alleged failure to appear before the agency in response to summons issued in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
On January 22, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case. The ED had filed two complaints against him before his arrest, alleging that he had failed to appear in response to summons issued by the agency for questioning.
The case relates specifically to alleged non-compliance with the ED summons and was filed before Kejriwal's arrest.
In a separate CBI case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court on February 27 ordered the acquittal of 23 accused, including Kejriwal.
The CBI has challenged that decision before the Delhi High Court. The High Court had stayed the adverse observations made by the trial court against the CBI.
In the Delhi excise policy case, the ED had arrested AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on October 4, 2024, after questioning him at his official residence. Prior to that, the agency had arrested Manish Sisodia on March 9, 2023, following interrogation in Tihar Jail.
The CBI had earlier arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023. Kejriwal, Sisodia, Singh and all other accused in the case have since been granted bail.
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