ETV Bharat / state

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kejriwal, Sisodia On ED Plea Against Trial Court Remarks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 other accused while hearing a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petition challenges the trial court's remarks against the investigating agency while acquitting 23 accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case. A bench of Justice Swarnakanta Sharma observed that the comments made against the investigating agency appeared to be general in nature.

Earlier, on March 9, the High Court had stayed the adverse observations made by the trial court against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same matter.

The High Court also directed the trial court not to proceed further with the hearing of the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Following this order, the ED also filed a petition before the Delhi High Court.

During the hearing on March 9, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that this was the biggest scam in Delhi’s history. He said the trial court’s order was legally incorrect and sought a stay on it.