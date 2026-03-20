ETV Bharat / state

Excise Officials, GRP Personnel Clash In Bihar Over Rail Station Raid

Katihar: A team of the Excise & Prohibition Department officials and GRP personnel clashed in Katihar railway station on Friday over a raid, leaving a constable injured, officials said. The incident occurred when the prohibition team reached the station to intercept an alleged consignment of liquor reportedly being transported by train in dry Bihar.

While the excise department alleged that GRP personnel obstructed their operations and assaulted the team members, the railway authorities said that a "minor scuffle" occurred due to a misunderstanding. Both sides are conducting investigations into the matter.

“The officers of the prohibition team had come in plain clothes without providing any prior information to the railway officers. The GRP personnel approached them to enquire whether they were from any official unit, and a minor scuffle occurred due to a misunderstanding," Railway DSP Arun Kumar Akela said.

The matter was, however, promptly settled when one of the prohibition department officers showed his identity card, he claimed.

"There are instances when notorious elements pose as police officers to conduct fake raids. It is difficult to tell the truth from lies in such cases," said Akela.

Excise department official Ravi Kishore Prasad, on the other hand, alleged that GRP personnel obstructed their operations and "resorted to physical assault." "Based on secret information that liquor was transported via Hate Bazare Express from Bengal, we had reached there to conduct a raid. However, GRP personnel misbehaved with our officers and physically assaulted us," he said.