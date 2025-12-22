ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Outfit Wants Karnataka Governor To Withhold Assent To Anti-Hate Speech Bill

Bengaluru: A right-wing organisation has urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to a bill aimed at curbing hate speech and hate crime, terming it "unconstitutional" and a "serious threat" to freedom of speech and religious liberty.

Hindu outfit Janajagruti Samiti, in a memorandum, opposed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, and warned that its provisions could be misused, like suppressing dissent.

It claimed that the bill is "vague, overbroad and unconstitutional, and poses a serious threat to freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, as well as to religious freedom."

The Samiti, on Sunday, flagged what it termed "excessively vague and broad" definitions of "hate speech", "hate crime" and "bias-motivated interest", cautioning that these could criminalise speech even "in the absence of intent or imminent violence", thereby enabling arbitrary and selective action by authorities.

Raising concerns over religious practices, the memorandum stated that the Bill shifts the burden of proof onto the accused to establish "public interest" or a "bona fide religious purpose". This said is contrary to established criminal jurisprudence, it said.