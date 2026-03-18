ETV Bharat / state

Excavation At Pattanamarudur Begins, A New Milestone in Tamil Nadu’s Archaeological History

Thoothukudi: The first phase of excavation process has officially commenced at the designated archaeological site in Pattanamarudur in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

In the Tamil Nadu state budget 2025–26, this region was declared a site of archaeological significance, and an announcement was made regarding the allocation of necessary funds for its exploration. Following this, the excavation process has begun with formal permission obtained from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The excavation is being carried out by a team led by archaeological expert Ajay Kumar, also the site director.

In the initial phase, measurements were taken within the area designated as Survey No. 40/1, based on scientifically marked grid points. Subsequently, an excavation trench covering an area of ​​approximately 20 metres by 10 meters was laid out. Precise and systematic soil removal operations are currently underway at the site.

A historical hypothesis prevails among archaeologists that the Pattanamarudur region, known in ancient times as "Keezhpattinam", may have served as a pivotal commercial hub. Supporting this theory, surface-level surveys conducted thus far have yielded and documented various ancient artifacts, including pottery shards, jars, and small objects. These findings are regarded as preliminary evidence pointing to the antiquity of the region and the trade activities that once flourished there.

Against this backdrop, it is anticipated that the excavation process will scientifically establish the true timeline of this site. Furthermore, the artifacts unearthed during the excavation are expected to provide valuable insights into various aspects of the region's past, such as its lifestyle, trade relations, maritime commercial activities, and cultural exchanges.