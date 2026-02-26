ETV Bharat / state

Examine In 2 Weeks If Site Given By State For AIIMS Is Feasible: Kerala HC To Centre

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to conduct a feasibility study within two weeks in coordination with the state government regarding the proposed site in Kozhikode district for an AIIMS, saying that the requirement of the medical institute in Kerala "cannot be downplayed".

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M also directed the secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to depute any officer duly conversant with the matter and competent to decide to be present physically or virtually on the next date before the court so that the issue can be resolved.

The court also observed that despite its repeated directions, the Union Health Ministry has not filed any affidavit indicating whether the site selected by the state government at Kinaloor in Kozhikode district conformed with the guidelines issued by the Centre for the selection of sites and locations for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kerala.